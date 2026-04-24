New BRCW Logo Original BRCW Logo Rip Off of CCW Logo

Boca Raton Championship Wrestling to Unveil New Logo During WrestleMania Week in Las Vegas at “BRCW Vegas Vacation” — Celebration Continues at WrestleLit

When we decided to continue BRCW as an ongoing concern, we invested in a completely custom logo that really meant something. . . But the truth is—it never caught on.” — Matthew H. Maschler

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boca Raton Championship Wrestling to Unveil New Logo During WrestleMania Week in Las Vegas at “ BRCW Vegas Vacation” — Celebration Continues at WrestleLitBoca Raton Championship Wrestling (BRCW) is proud to announce the official unveiling of its brand-new company logo during WrestleMania Week in Las Vegas. The highly anticipated reveal will take place live at “BRCW Vegas Vacation,” the promotion’s signature showcase event, before continuing with an extended celebration at WrestleLit.A New Era for BRCW - The new logo represents a bold evolution of the BRCW brand—capturing the promotion’s growth, ambition, and expanding national presence. As BRCW continues to build momentum beyond South Florida, the rebrand signals a forward-looking identity designed to resonate with fans, talent, and partners across the wrestling world.“This is more than just a logo—it’s the next chapter of BRCW,” said Neil The Heel Glazier, BRCW Exec VP. “We’ve built something special in Boca Raton, and now we’re bringing that energy to the biggest stage in professional wrestling.”Building Momentum on a National Stage - The decision to unveil the new logo in Las Vegas reflects BRCW’s growing footprint and ambition. By aligning the launch with WrestleMania Week and expanding into events like WrestleLit, BRCW is positioning itself as a dynamic and innovative force within independent wrestling.This milestone follows the success of BRCW’s Vegas debut and reinforces the promotion’s commitment to:-Expanding its national presence-Elevating its brand identity-Delivering unforgettable fan experiencesA New Logo — And the Story Behind It. For the first time, BRCW is sharing the full story behind its evolving brand identity.Since its inception, BRCW has operated with two distinct logos:The original logo, created during the company’s infancy, was a stylized design inspired by the look and feel of Coastal Championship Wrestling —adapted into BRCW’s signature pink and blue Miami-themed color palette.A second, custom-designed logo, developed later as the company matured, incorporated symbolic elements including an ocean wave, a fighter’s fist, and bright primary colors to reflect the promotion’s family-friendly vision.According to BRCW Owner and CEO Matthew H. Maschler:“When we decided to continue BRCW as an ongoing concern, we invested in a completely custom logo that really meant something. It had the wave, the fist, and bright colors to represent that our shows are for everyone. But the truth is—it never caught on.”Despite its thoughtful design and intention, the newer logo struggled to gain traction.“Fans, talent, and even our own staff kept going back to the original, which was just a rip-off of the Coastal Championship Wrestling logo." Maschler added.BRCW’s newly unveiled logo represents a modern evolution of the original design—retaining the energy and identity fans loved, while upgrading it with:Sharper, cleaner linesMore vibrant, dynamic colorsA polished, professional look suited for national expansionIn a candid moment, Maschler also revealed a behind-the-scenes issue that contributed to the previous logo’s inconsistency:“For a long time, we were actually using a transparent version of the logo. The original file was lost in a computer crash back in 2023—something I never told anyone. That’s part of why it never looked quite right, and honestly, one of the reasons I hated it.”When asked about the location of the new file, Maschler joked:“I have no idea where it is—and thankfully, now I have people who handle that kind of stuff for me.”The official reveal will take place at BRCW Vegas Vacation, held in Las Vegas during WrestleMania Week. The event will feature:A live, in-ring logo unveiling moment. A showcase of BRCW’s signature talent and style. Special appearances and high-energy matchupsA first look at how the new branding will shape the company’s futureStrategically timed during one of the most important weeks in the wrestling calendar, the unveiling ensures maximum visibility among fans, media, and industry insiders gathered in Las Vegas.Following the debut at Vegas Vacation, BRCW will continue the celebration at WrestleLit, one of WrestleMania Week’s premier fan and nightlife experiences.This extended celebration will allow BRCW to connect with fans, talent, and influencers while showcasing the next evolution of the company’s identity.At WrestleLit, BRCW will:Showcase the new logo in a high-energy, fan-driven environmentEngage with fans, influencers, and talent from across the industryExtend the unveiling into a full-scale brand celebration.The collaboration underscores BRCW’s commitment to meeting fans where they are—both inside the ring and throughout the broader wrestling culture.A Defining Moment for BRCWThe unveiling of the new logo marks a turning point for BRCW as it continues to expand beyond South Florida and establish a stronger national presence. By blending nostalgia with modern design, the new logo reflects both where the company started—and where it’s headed.“This logo is us,” Maschler said. “It’s who we were, who we are, and where we’re going.”About Boca Raton Championship Wrestling

BRCW Vegas Vacation

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