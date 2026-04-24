Gambit Recovery founder Tom Fay stands before photos of residents who have earned 90-day recovery milestones, reflecting the community and outcomes driving the organization’s growth.

Recognized among the best sober living programs in the nation, Gambit Recovery expands as demand for structured recovery housing grows.

People need more than housing. They need structure, community and a place where recovery has a real chance to take hold. That belief has driven every house we have opened.” — Tom Fay

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Top-rated sober living in the nation starts with accountability, community and outcomes, and Gambit Recovery has built its reputation on all three since opening its first home in Chandler, Arizona in 2022.What began as a single structured sober living home has grown into a multi-state recovery community operating across Arizona, California, Missouri and Washington, with continued expansion driven by resident success and increasing demand for high-quality recovery housing.Increasingly recognized among the best sober living programs in the nation, Gambit Recovery has grown around a model that prioritizes peer support, ethical standards and long-term stability over temporary housing alone.Founded by Tom Fay, the organization was built around a simple premise: sober living works best when community, structure and purpose are at the center.“Growth has come because people need quality sober living and residents have shown what’s possible inside strong recovery communities,” said Fay. “Every expansion has followed outcomes.”Why Gambit Recovery Is Considered Among the Best Sober Living Homes in the NationAs highlighted in Gambit Recovery’s Ultimate Guide to the Nation’s Best Sober Living , the strongest recovery housing programs share core principles:• Structured sober living with accountability• Peer-led support and mentorship• Ethical, high-quality recovery housing• Community-based recovery culture• Affordable housing built for long-term successThose principles have helped position Gambit Recovery among conversations around top-rated sober living, best sober living homes, and quality structured recovery housing nationwide.Recent expansion in Poulsbo and throughout Kitsap County marks the latest stage in that growth, with more homes planned.The growth reflects something larger happening in recovery. Families are asking harder questions about what quality sober living should look like. People leaving treatment are looking for environments built around support, not survival. Communities are beginning to recognize that recovery housing, when done well, can be part of a long-term solution.That is part of what has fueled demand.Former residents have become leaders inside the community. Families have referred loved ones after seeing change firsthand. New houses have opened because the need has been there.More homes means more access to recovery.More access means more lives changed.And more lives changed strengthens recovery communities nationwide.Setting a Higher Standard in Recovery HousingAs families increasingly search for the best sober living near me, top-rated sober living programs, and structured recovery housing, Gambit Recovery continues building a model designed to raise standards in the industry.What started as one Arizona house has become a growing national recovery community.And it continues expanding because the need continues growing.For people struggling with addiction, and for families trying to help someone they love, the right environment can change everything. That belief has shaped Gambit Recovery from the beginning and continues to shape where it goes next.About Gambit RecoveryFounded in 2022, Gambit Recovery provides structured sober living across Arizona, California, Missouri and Washington, helping individuals build meaningful lives in recovery through accountability, community and purpose.

Recovery Happens in Community: A Gambit Recovery Testimonial

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