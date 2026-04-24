FactorEvo and Cargo Nerd Announce Strategic Partnership to Power Trucker Copilot Mobile Platform

New partnership delivers Trucker Copilot, a mobile platform connecting drivers, carriers, and factors with real-time data and faster funding workflows.

By the time documents reach the factor, the risk is already embedded. With Trucker Copilot, powered by Cargo Nerd, we are moving intelligence and execution to the front line, where the load happens.” — Roberto Vasquez

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FactorEvo , the AI-native operating system for specialty finance, today announced a strategic partnership with Cargo Nerd, a logistics technology development firm, to design and build the mobile platform for Trucker Copilot , the driver-facing application that extends FactorEvo’s infrastructure directly into the hands of carriers and dispatchers.This partnership brings together FactorEvo’s event-driven financial system and Cargo Nerd’s mobile development capabilities to create a unified experience in which drivers, carriers, and finance companies operate within a single, connected environment.The result is a system where decisions, documentation, and funding begin at the point of execution, not after the fact.“Everything in factoring has historically started too late,” said Roberto Vasquez, Founder and CEO of FactorEvo. “By the time documents reach the factor, the risk is already embedded. With Trucker Copilot, powered by Cargo Nerd, we are moving intelligence and execution to the front line, where the load actually happens.”“This partnership puts real technology in the hands of carriers at the moment it matters most. Every action taken in the field now feeds directly into the financial workflow, and that changes everything about how quickly drivers get paid,” said Tyler Carter, President of Cargo Nerd.From Back Office Processing to Front Line Execution, traditional factoring workflows begin after delivery, relying on documents that are submitted hours or days after the load is completed.With Trucker Copilot:Drivers capture documents, events, and confirmations in real timeLoad details, pickup, and delivery data are recorded at the sourceCommunication between drivers, dispatch, and finance is unified in a single workflowData flows directly into FactorEvo without re-entry or delayThis shifts the system from reactive processing to real-time execution.Real-Time Data Capture That Feeds Financial Decisions. Cargo Nerd is building the mobile experience to ensure that every interaction in the field generates structured, usable data for FactorEvo.This includes:Instant document capture with structured data extractionEvent tracking for pickup, transit, and delivery milestonesLocation-aware updates that validate activity in contextDirect submission of invoices and supporting documentation at completionEvery action taken in the field is incorporated into the decisioning engine.Faster Funding with Built-In Verification. By capturing and validating data at the source:Invoices can be prepared and evaluated immediately after deliverySupporting documents are already matched and verifiedExceptions are identified before submission, not during reviewFunding timelines are significantly reducedThis allows drivers and carriers to access capital faster, while factors operate with greater confidence.A Connected Experience Across the Entire Ecosystem. The partnership ensures that Trucker Copilot is not a standalone app, but an extension of the full FactorEvo platform.Drivers, carriers, and factors operate within a single system where:Data flows seamlessly from mobile to underwriting, funding, and collectionsCommunication is centralized and contextualDecisions are informed by real-time activity, not delayed reportingEvery participant operates with shared visibility and alignmentThis eliminates the disconnect between field operations and financial execution.Designed for Scale, Built for Real-World Use. Cargo Nerd is developing Trucker Copilot with a focus on usability, performance, and real-world conditions in transportation.The platform is designed to:Operate reliably in variable connectivity environmentsProvide a simple, intuitive interface for drivers in motionSupport multilingual communication and interactionScale across fleets, independent operators, and enterprise carriersThe goal is not complexity. It is adoption and consistent use at scale.Extending the Operating System to the Edge. The partnership between FactorEvo and Cargo Nerd represents a critical expansion of the platform.FactorEvo no longer operates only as a back-office system. It becomes a real-time network that begins at the point of execution and carries through underwriting, funding, and collections without interruption.About FactorEvoFactorEvo is an AI-native operating system built for specialty finance companies, with a dedicated focus on transportation factoring. The platform replaces manual workflows with signal-driven intelligence, enabling continuous underwriting, real-time decisioning, and fully integrated execution across the entire invoice lifecycle.About Cargo NerdCargo Nerd is a logistics technology development firm focused on building modern, scalable solutions for transportation and supply chain operations. The company specializes in mobile-first platforms that connect field activity with enterprise systems in real time.

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