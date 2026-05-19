International Business University Launches Two MSc in Applied AI Programs in Industrial Innovation and Data Engineering

IBU has launched two MSc in Applied AI programs in Industrial Innovation and Data Engineering to meet the rising demand for advanced AI skills.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- International Business University (IBU) has announced the launch of two new graduate programs in artificial intelligence: MSc in Applied AI - Industrial Innovation and MSc in Applied AI - Data Engineering . The programs respond to growing demand for professionals with advanced technical and analytical capabilities across industries adopting AI and data-driven systems.The introduction of these programs reflects the continued expansion of artificial intelligence across sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, finance, healthcare, and technology. Organizations are increasingly integrating AI into operations, decision-making, and product development, creating a need for expertise in both applied innovation and data infrastructure.The MSc in Applied AI - Industrial Innovation focuses on how artificial intelligence is applied within operational and industrial environments. The program covers areas such as automation, process optimization, intelligent systems, and the integration of AI technologies into production and business workflows.The MSc in Applied AI - Data Engineering focuses on the systems that support AI applications. Students study data pipelines, data management, cloud systems, and scalable data infrastructure required for machine learning and analytics.Both programs address different parts of the AI ecosystem, combining technical knowledge with applied problem-solving. As organizations continue to invest in AI technologies, the ability to manage both innovation and data systems is becoming increasingly important.Toronto remains a key location for these programs due to its growing role as a centre for artificial intelligence and technology development. The Toronto–Waterloo corridor continues to see growth in AI research, software development, and data-driven industries, contributing to demand for skilled professionals in these fields.According to CBRE’s technology talent report, Toronto has recorded significant growth in technology talent among major North American cities, reinforcing its position as a hub for AI and digital innovation.International Business University’s downtown Toronto campus places students within this evolving technology environment, providing access to companies and industries working with artificial intelligence, data systems, and digital platforms.More information about MSc programs and admissions is available at https://ibu.ca/msc-in-applied-artificial-intelligence/ Additional program details can also be found at https://ibu.ca/programs/ About International Business University (IBU):International Business University (IBU) is Ontario’s first independent, not-for-profit university exclusively dedicated to business education. Guided by its mission to provide accessible, affordable, and personalized learning, IBU prepares graduates to thrive in a global, purpose-driven economy.With Centres of Excellence such as the Future Talent Research Institute and the Centre for Sustainable Business, IBU ensures its curriculum is continuously aligned with employer demands and emerging workforce needs. Through small class sizes, industry-engaged faculty, and innovative teaching methods, IBU delivers a graduate education that is practical, globally relevant, and deeply connected to the real world of business.From its foundation, IBU has integrated sustainability, innovation, and industry collaboration into every program-positioning itself as a forward-looking institution committed to shaping Canada’s next generation of business leaders.

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