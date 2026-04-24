KingsCrowd

Nation’s top capital raising agency deepens reliance on Kingscrowd for deal structuring and market valuations as the company crosses $1.2M in Q1 2026 bookings

There is no other platform that aggregates, grades, and benchmarks live deals across the entire online private market” — Maverick Brands

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maverick Brands , widely regarded as the nation’s top capital raising agency, today reinforced its endorsement of Kingscrowd as the analytical backbone of the online private markets. The firm, which has advised more than 50 CPG and FinTech clients on Regulation CF and Regulation A+ raises, confirmed that Kingscrowd’s data, ratings, and deal benchmarks underpin the majority of its recommendations on deal structure, platform selection, and valuation.Kingscrowd is currently raising $4.0 million at a $28.8 million valuation on StartEngine, open to both accredited and non-accredited investors.Kingscrowd closed 2025 with more than $2.5 million in booked sales, up from roughly $700,000 the year prior, and has already crossed $1.2 million in bookings in Q1 2026. The company’s dataset now tracks over 10,000 companies representing more than $5 billion in transaction volume across Reg CF, Reg A+, Reg D 506(c), secondary markets, collectibles, and real estate. Institutional subscribers include the SEC, Duke, USC, Michigan State, Howard, StartEngine, and Netcapital.“Kingscrowd is the Bloomberg of private offerings,” Maverick Brands said in a statement. “There is no other platform that aggregates, grades, and benchmarks live deals across the entire online private market with the rigor Kingscrowd brings. When our team models valuation or decides between WeFunder, DealMaker, Republic, or any other platform, Kingscrowd is the source of truth.”Led by founder and CEO Chris Lustrino, Kingscrowd has spent nearly a decade building independent ratings and research for the online private markets and advocating for the democratization of capital. Kingscrowd Capital, the firm’s investment arm, now manages millions in AUM and deploys the same proprietary data that powers its subscription and institutional products, a feedback loop Maverick Brands cites as evidence of the company’s analytical edge.Over the next 24 months, Kingscrowd plans to expand into European private markets and deepen coverage of adjacent asset classes, including real estate. Preqin estimates the online alternative investment market will transact more than $13 trillion over the next decade. Public-market comparables in institutional data, Bloomberg, S&P Global, and Morningstar illustrate the scale a category-defining provider can reach once it wins the workflow.The full industry spotlight is available at americancrowdfunder.com. The Kingscrowd offering can be reviewed at startengine.com/kingscrowd.About KingscrowdKingscrowd is the leading data, ratings, and analytics platform for the online private markets, tracking more than 10,000 companies and $5 billion-plus in transaction volume across Regulation CF, Regulation A+, Regulation D, and adjacent private offerings. Its subscription products, institutional data API, and investment arm, Kingscrowd Capital, serve retail investors, platforms, researchers, and institutions.About Maverick BrandsMaverick Brands is a Charleston-based equity crowdfunding consultancy and the nation’s top capital raising agency, advising consumer and FinTech companies on Regulation CF and Regulation A+ campaigns from strategy through close. The firm has guided more than 30 clients through the online private markets. Learn more at maverickbrands.us.About American Crowdfunder American Crowdfunder is an independent media platform covering the equity crowdfunding industry, including Regulation CF and Regulation A+ raises, platform developments, and policy. Learn more at americancrowdfunder.com.# # #Disclosure: Maverick Brands and American Crowdfunder regularly use Kingscrowd data and research in the course of advising clients on, and reporting on, equity crowdfunding campaigns. Nothing in this release constitutes investment advice. All investments in private offerings, including those made through Regulation CF, carry a high risk of loss, including the loss of the entire investment. Readers should review all offering materials and consult their own advisers before making any investment decision.

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