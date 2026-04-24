Influential Women: Susan Taylor Guides Leaders Through Authentic Alignment and Purpose-Driven Growth and Lasting Impact

ANDERSON, SC, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-Winning Coach, Author, and Founder of TayloredWisdom helps leaders align who they are with how they leadAnderson, South Carolina — Susan Taylor, an award-winning coach, author, and trusted advisor, is devoted to helping women and leaders align how they live and lead with who they truly are. As Founder of TayloredWisdom LLC and former CEO of Generon International, Susan brings more than 30 years of experience guiding entrepreneurs, executives, and high-performing leaders through growth, transition, and meaningful change.Her work reflects an evolved approach to leadership—one that goes beyond strategy and performance to include deeper alignment, purpose, and self-understanding. Susan supports individuals in recognizing the internal patterns, beliefs, and intuitive signals that influence how they lead, make decisions, and navigate complexity. By integrating practical leadership with this deeper awareness, she helps clients move forward with greater clarity, confidence, and coherence.Recognized globally for her influence in leadership development, Susan was named one of the Top 5 Influential Coaches in 2024. She is credentialed through the International Coaching Federation and trained as a psychotherapist, bringing a depth of psychological insight to her work with individuals and organizations.Throughout her career, Susan has emphasized that sustainable success is not created through force and constant acceleration, but through alignment—when values, decisions, and actions are in harmony. She believes that when leaders are connected to their own inner guidance and sense of purpose, they make clearer decisions, build stronger relationships, and create more resilient and human-centered organizations.This philosophy is reflected in a principle that continues to guide her work: “Nature never hurries, yet everything is accomplished.”Over time, Susan has observed how often leaders are conditioned to prioritize speed, external validation, and prescribed paths to success. Her work invites a different approach—one that honors timing, trusts internal knowing, and allows growth to unfold in a way that is both intentional and sustainable.She encourages emerging leaders, especially women, to cultivate a strong relationship with their intuition and to recognize it as a form of intelligence. By paying attention to both internal signals and external opportunities, individuals are better equipped to make choices that are aligned with who they are and what their lives are asking of them.Susan identifies one of the greatest challenges in today’s leadership landscape as the demand for quick fixes in environments that require deeper transformation. At the same time, she sees a meaningful shift underway … leadership that values presence, authenticity, and connection as essential to long-term success.The values that guide Susan’s work: authentic alignment, presence, wholeness, and meaningful dialogue, remain central to how she partners with leaders. These principles support individuals and organizations in navigating complexity with clarity while creating cultures that are both effective and sustainable.Outside of her professional work, Susan finds restoration in nature, enjoys cooking and baking, and values reading and travel. She treasures time with her husband and children and serves on various Boards. Her work reflects her belief that leadership is ultimately a practice of service.Through her coaching, workshops, and writing, Susan Taylor continues to invite leaders to reconnect with what feels most true, building lives and careers that reflect that truth with clarity, intention, and integrity.Learn More About Susan Taylor:About Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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