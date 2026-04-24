Conative AI Founder Mike Le Featured on Products That Count Podcast Following Breakthrough Innovation Award Win

Award-Winning AI Platform Redefines Demand Forecasting and Inventory Planning for Modern Retail Brands

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conative AI, a SaaS platform that leverages advanced AI agents and proprietary deep learning models to help retail brands optimize inventory planning, reduce overstock and understock, and improve cash flow, today announced that its Founder and CEO, Mike Le, was recently featured on the Products That Count podcast, Product Talk. The appearance follows Conative AI's recognition as a winner of the Q4 Product Awards for Breakthrough Innovation, further cementing the company's position as a leader in applied AI for demand forecasting, inventory planning, and sustainable growth.

In the episode, Le joined host Justin Leibow to discuss how AI is reshaping decision-making across organizations-particularly by bridging long-standing gaps between marketing performance and operational planning. The conversation highlights Conative AI's unique approach to demand forecasting using deep learning and AI agents, enabling brands to reduce inefficiencies such as overstocking, stockouts, and disconnected campaign execution.

"The real problem brands face isn't just marketing performance-it's the disconnect between marketing and inventory planning," said Mike Le. "By leveraging AI to unify these functions, we help businesses make smarter, faster decisions that directly impact revenue and operational efficiency."

During the discussion, Le shared his journey to launch Conative AI as a response to systemic challenges he observed across retail clients. He emphasized that while AI models are critical, success ultimately depends on clean, unified data and a willingness to adapt processes around it.

"The data problem is often bigger than the AI problem," Le noted. "Once you solve for data quality and integration, AI can unlock a level of demand forecasting accuracy and operational clarity that wasn't possible before."

The podcast also explored how AI is evolving from a tool into a collaborative partner. With the introduction of AI agents, Conative AI is enabling teams to interact with complex data with a GPT-like experience, dramatically improving speed and accessibility while empowering human decision-making.

Conative AI's recent Breakthrough Innovation award from Products That Count adds to a growing list of honors the company has earned over the past two years. These include the AI Excellence Award from Business Intelligence Group (2025), the Data IQ Award for Predictive Analytics (2025,) Best SaaS for Product Analytics from the SaaS Awards (2024), and recognition on The Lead Top 100 Innovative Tech Startups list in 2024 for driving the future of Direct-to-Consumer brands.

These recognitions not only establish Conative AI as an award-winning inventory planning AI platform, but also underscore Conative AI's mission: to redefine how modern organizations operate by integrating AI into the core of business decision-making.

As AI adoption accelerates across industries, Le believes companies must act decisively: "The train has left the station with AI. The opportunity now is to get on top of it and become a leader—because the ability to combine human judgment with AI capability is what will define the next generation of successful businesses."

The full podcast episode is available on Products That Count's website.

About Conative AI

Conative AI is an AI-powered demand forecasting and decision intelligence platform that connects marketing, inventory, and operations through advanced machine learning and agent-based technologies. By unifying data across systems and delivering predictive insights, Conative AI enables brands to optimize inventory planning, improve cash flow, and drive sustainable growth.

About Products That Count

Products That Count is a global product leadership community dedicated to helping product managers and leaders accelerate their careers and drive business impact. Through its podcasts, awards, and educational resources, the organization connects industry experts and innovators to share insights on building and scaling successful products. Products That Count supports a network of product professionals across leading technology companies worldwide.

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