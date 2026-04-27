Covercy Launches Covercy One: The First AI-Powered Operating System for Commercial Real Estate Investment Management

Meet Neo, your AI-Powered Co-GP

An AI-powered operating system that replaces your entire CRE tech stack — unifying fundraising, banking, fund admin, and automation into a single platform.

We built one platform where everything a GP does daily connects, with AI that actually works alongside you rather than just answering questions. This is what investment management should look like.” — Doron Cohen, Covercy Founder & CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Covercy, the investment management platform trusted by hundreds of commercial real estate firms across the U.S. and internationally, today announced the launch of Covercy One — a ground-up rebuild of its platform that brings AI, embedded banking, and full-lifecycle fund management into a single, unified system.The launch coincides with a comprehensive product review published by CRE Daily, the industry’s leading daily newsletter and media platform. The review, which evaluated Covercy One across features, usability, pricing, and customer support, highlights the platform’s embedded banking infrastructure, AI assistant Neo, and full-stack workflow as key differentiators in the investment management category.From Pioneer to Platform LeaderCovercy entered the market as the first CRE investment management platform with embedded banking — enabling GPs to open accounts, collect capital contributions, and distribute returns without leaving the platform. That capability alone changed how firms managed fund operations, with Covercy processing over $2B per year on its rails.Covercy One represents the next step: a purpose-built operating system that extends that foundation across the entire investment lifecycle. From first fundraise through active management, reporting, distributions, fund administration, and tax document delivery, GPs can now run their full operation in one place.Three Pillars of Covercy One Neo — The AI-Powered Co-GP : Neo is not a chatbot bolted onto a dashboard. It’s a system-wide AI layer with full access to portfolio data that can execute tasks across the platform — from adding investors and generating reports to surfacing key financial metrics like growth and occupancy. Neo gives GPs the equivalent of a dedicated partner who gets smarter every day, while the human GP always retains final decision-making authority. Built with a safe AI framework, data security and privacy are foundational to how Neo operates.Embedded Banking & Payments: Through its banking partnership, Covercy enables GPs to open secure checking accounts with up to $3M in FDIC coverage, with direct access to ACH, wire, check, international SWIFT transfers, and the ability to issue cards — all within the context of a specific fund or entity. Transactions sync in real time with investor records and reporting, eliminating manual reconciliation. Firms also earn competitive interest on idle, uninvested cash.Full-Stack From Raise to Return: Covercy One covers fundraising, CRM, investor onboarding, reporting, waterfall distributions with proof-of-work transparency, property management integrations, fund administration, and tax document generation. The platform’s configurable workflows adapt to firms of any size — from emerging sponsors to large, vertically integrated operators managing complex fund structures.A New Standard for CRE Investment Management“GPs have been forced to stitch together a patchwork of tools to run their operations — one for fundraising, another for banking, another for reporting, and yet another for investor communications. Covercy One eliminates that entirely. We’ve built a single platform where everything a GP does every day connects, with AI that actually works alongside you rather than just answering questions. This is what investment management should look like.”— Doron Cohen, Founder & CEO, CovercyCovercy One is backed by a hands-on support model where every customer is assigned a dedicated account manager — a real person who guides onboarding, configures the platform for the firm’s needs, and stays involved after launch to keep teams on track as their operations grow.AvailabilityCovercy One is available now. Pricing is entity-based, starting at $199 per entity per month, with tiers scaling to include advanced integrations, customization, and full-service fund administration. To learn more or request a demo, visit covercy.com

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