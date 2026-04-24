Alaris Acquisitions Helps RIA Owners Design Smarter Exit Strategies

Too many advisors think about an exit only when they’re ready to sell” — Allen Darby

CORNELIUS, NC, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alaris Acquisitions is a specialized mergers and acquisitions advisory firm serving Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), focused on helping firm owners design and execute comprehensive exit strategies amid continued consolidation across the wealth management industry.

As RIA owners navigate succession planning challenges, valuation uncertainty, and evolving buyer expectations, Alaris works with advisors to support long-term exit planning, not just transactions. The firm’s advisory platform helps advisors determine when to sell, how to increase firm value, and which exit path aligns best with their financial and personal goals.

“Too many advisors think about an exit only when they’re ready to sell,” said Allen Darby, Founder and CEO of Alaris Acquisitions. “The reality is that the most successful RIA exit strategy starts long in advance. Our approach helps owners plan proactively, increase optionality, and exit on their own terms.”

A Strategic Approach to RIA Exit Planning

Alaris supports RIA owners at every stage of the exit planning lifecycle, providing guidance designed to help advisors evaluate their options and maximize the long-term outcome of a potential transaction.

Key areas of advisory support include:

RIA Exit Strategy Consulting

Customized planning based on firm size, growth trajectory, ownership structure, and the owner’s personal and financial objectives.

Valuation Readiness & Optimization

Identifying key value drivers and operational improvements that can increase enterprise value before a sale.

Buyer & Partner Matching

Connecting sellers with strategic buyers, internal successors, and capital partners aligned with the firm’s culture, structure, and long-term vision.

Deal Structuring & Negotiation Support

Designing transaction structures that balance liquidity, risk, and long-term involvement.

Pre-Transaction Advisory

Helping owners evaluate whether now is the right time to sell, or how to prepare if a transaction may be years away.

This approach allows Alaris to support RIAs at different stages of the planning process, including firms that may not be ready to sell today but want clarity around their long-term options.

Supporting Advisors Through a Changing M&A Landscape

RIA merger and acquisition activity has accelerated in recent years as aging ownership demographics, private equity investment, and increasing industry consolidation reshape the wealth management landscape. As a result, many advisory firm owners are seeking more strategic guidance around exit planning.

“Selling your firm is one of the most important financial decisions you’ll ever make,” Darby added. “Our role is to help advisors identify what their ideal outcome is and guide them through a process designed to achieve it.”

About Alaris Acquisitions

Alaris Acquisitions is a boutique M&A advisory firm specializing in RIA exit strategy, valuation, mergers, acquisitions, and long-term growth planning for Registered Investment Advisors. Alaris partners closely with firm owners to deliver personalized, data-driven guidance that maximizes value and preserves legacy.

For more information, visit https://alarisacquisitions.com.

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