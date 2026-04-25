ai in medical imaging market drivers ai in medical imaging market demand ai in medical imaging market top players

The Business Research Company's AI In Medical Imaging Market Set to Reach $13.23 Billion by 2030

Expected to grow to $20.28 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "AI In Medical Imaging market to surpass $13 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Artificial Intelligence market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $302 billion by 2030, with AI In Medical Imaging to represent around 4% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,807 billion by 2030, the AI In Medical Imaging market is estimated to account for nearly 0.1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The AI In Medical Imaging Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the AI in medical imaging market in 2030, valued at $5.2 billion. The market is expected to grow from $1.3 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32%. The exponential growth can be attributed to the favorable regulatory approvals for AI-based medical devices, high healthcare spending per capita, early adoption of digital health ecosystems, strong presence of leading healthcare technology companies, increasing availability of large-scale annotated imaging datasets, and growing integration of AI-enabled solutions across advanced healthcare infrastructures.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global AI In Medical Imaging Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the AI in medical imaging market in 2030, valued at $4.6 billion. The market is expected to grow from $1.2 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32%. The exponential growth can be attributed to the strong presence of leading healthcare technology companies, increasing investments in healthcare digital transformation, rising adoption of AI-driven clinical decision support systems, expanding collaborations between AI developers and healthcare providers, and increasing availability of advanced imaging infrastructure across hospitals and diagnostic centers.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The AI In Medical Imaging Market In 2030?

The AI in medical imaging market is segmented by technology into deep learning, natural language processing (NLP), machine learning, computer vision techniques, and other AI technologies. The deep learning market will be the largest segment of the AI in medical imaging market, segmented by technology, accounting for 54% or $7 billion of the total in 2030. The deep learning market will be supported by advancements in convolutional neural networks, improved model accuracy and interpretability, increasing use of federated learning for secure data sharing, continuous model training using real-world clinical datasets, and integration with picture archiving and communication systems (PACS) to enhance diagnostic workflows and clinical outcomes.

The AI in medical imaging market is segmented by solution into software tools and services. The software tools market will be the largest segment of the AI in medical imaging market, segmented by solution, accounting for 60% or $8 billion of the total in 2030. The software tools market will be supported by the shift toward SaaS-based AI imaging platforms, increasing interoperability with hospital information systems (HIS), growing demand for automated workflow optimization, regulatory-compliant AI software deployment, and rising adoption of cloud-enabled imaging solutions to support scalable and remote diagnostics.

The AI in medical imaging market is segmented by modality into computed tomography (CT) scan, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), x-rays, ultrasound, and nuclear imaging. The computed tomography (CT) scan market will be the largest segment of the AI in medical imaging market, segmented by modality, accounting for 34% or $5 billion of the total in 2030. The computed tomography (CT) scan market will be supported by increasing demand for rapid diagnostic imaging in emergency care, advancements in AI-based image reconstruction techniques, growing adoption of low-dose imaging supported by AI, rising need for real-time image analysis, and expanding use of automated image segmentation and quantification tools.

The AI in medical imaging market is segmented by application into digital pathology, oncology, cardiovascular, neurology, lung (respiratory system), breast (mammography), liver (GI), oral diagnostics, and other applications. The neurology market will be the largest segment of the AI in medical imaging market segmented by application, accounting for 22.3% or $3 billion of the total in 2030. The neurology market will be supported by increasing use of AI in predictive diagnostics, rising demand for early detection of neurological disorders, advancements in brain image analysis and anomaly detection, growing use of AI-driven biomarkers for disease progression tracking, and expanding clinical research focused on neurodegenerative conditions.

The AI in medical imaging market is segmented by end-use into hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, and other end-users. The hospitals market will be the largest segment of the AI in medical imaging market segmented by application, accounting for 62% or $8 billion of the total in 2030. The hospitals market will be supported by centralized AI deployment across hospital networks, integration with electronic health records (EHR), increasing focus on cost optimization and operational efficiency, growing adoption of AI-based clinical decision support systems (CDSS), and rising investments in digital healthcare infrastructure.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The AI In Medical Imaging Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the AI in medical imaging market leading up to 2030 is 34%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global AI In Medical Imaging Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global AI in medical imaging market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape diagnostic imaging workflows, clinical decision-making processes, healthcare data analytics, and innovation across global healthcare systems.

Rising Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases And Aging Population - The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and aging population continues to significantly support the expansion of the AI in medical imaging market by 2030. These diseases require frequent imaging procedures for diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment planning. AI-enabled imaging solutions improve diagnostic accuracy and enable early detection by analyzing complex imaging datasets faster than traditional methods. As healthcare systems face growing diagnostic workloads from aging populations, hospitals and diagnostic centers are increasingly adopting AI-powered imaging tools to enhance clinical efficiency and patient outcomes. As a result, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and aging population is anticipated to contribute approximately 2.8% annual growth to the market.

Increasing Diagnostic Imaging Volume And Radiologist Shortage - The increasing diagnostic imaging volume and radiologist shortage are expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the AI in medical imaging market by 2030. Healthcare systems worldwide are experiencing a rapid increase in imaging procedures, including CT, MRI, and ultrasound scans. At the same time, there is a shortage of trained radiologists, creating workflow bottlenecks in many hospitals. AI solutions assist radiologists by automating image analysis, prioritizing urgent cases, and reducing interpretation time. This capability improves productivity and helps healthcare providers manage rising imaging workloads efficiently, thereby accelerating adoption of AI-based medical imaging technologies across healthcare facilities. Consequently, increasing diagnostic imaging volume and radiologist shortage are projected to contribute around 2.5% annual growth to the market.

Technological Advancements In AI, Deep Learning, And Cloud Imaging Platforms - The technological advancements in AI, deep learning, and cloud imaging platforms are expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the AI in medical imaging market by 2030. Modern AI algorithms can detect patterns in imaging data with higher accuracy, enabling faster diagnosis and clinical decision support. Additionally, cloud-based imaging platforms allow hospitals to deploy AI tools across multiple sites and update them centrally, improving scalability and accessibility. These technological innovations are accelerating the integration of AI across radiology workflows and healthcare systems. Therefore, the technological advancements in AI, deep learning, and cloud imaging platforms are projected to contribute approximately 2.0% annual growth to the market.



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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The AI In Medical Imaging Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the deep learning market, the natural language processing (NLP) market, the machine learning market, the computer vision techniques market, and the other AI technologies market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $11 billion in market value by 2030, driven by expansion into emerging markets, increasing adoption of AI-as-a-service business models, growing partnerships between AI vendors and imaging equipment manufacturers, and rising integration of AI with real-time monitoring and connected healthcare systems. This growth reflects the increasing focus on scalable AI deployment, improved diagnostic capabilities, enhanced clinical workflows, and broader accessibility of advanced imaging technologies across global healthcare systems.

The deep learning market is projected to grow by $5 billion, the natural language processing (NLP) market by $3 billion, the machine learning market by $1 billion, the computer vision techniques market by $1 billion and the other AI technologies market by $1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.



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