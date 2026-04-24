Utah Mortgage Expert Steve Saxton Highlights Strategic Jumbo Loan / Non-QM Lending Solutions for Self-Employed Borrowers

Steve Saxton is a Jumbo Loan Expert with over 27 years of Experience guiding homeowners

Education-first loan structuring and bank statement income strategies position Utah borrowers for complex jumbo mortgage approvals

Many borrowers assume their only option is to fit into conventional lending guidelines” — Steve Saxton

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steve Saxton , a Utah-based mortgage loan officer with more than 25 years of experience, is bringing increased attention to the growing need for strategic jumbo loan structuring and non-qualified mortgage solutions for self-employed and high-income borrowers.As home prices and loan amounts continue to rise across Utah, more buyers are entering jumbo loan territory, where traditional lending guidelines often fall short. Borrowers with complex income structures, including business owners and commission-based professionals, are increasingly turning to non-QM loan programs such as bank statement loans to qualify.“Many borrowers assume their only option is to fit into conventional lending guidelines,” said Saxton. “But for self-employed clients, those guidelines often misrepresent true income. The focus should be on structuring the loan correctly from the beginning, not forcing the borrower into a box that does not reflect their financial reality.”Jumbo loans, typically defined as loan amounts exceeding conforming limits, require a higher level of underwriting precision. Unlike agency-backed loans, jumbo and non-QM lending allows for flexibility in income calculation, reserve requirements, and overall borrower qualification. However, this flexibility introduces variability across lenders, making loan officer expertise a critical factor in approval outcomes.Saxton emphasizes that non-QM lending is not simply an alternative product, but a strategic approach that requires careful planning. Key considerations include expense ratio adjustments, cash flow analysis, deposit consistency, and proper documentation of income through personal or business bank statements.In Utah’s evolving housing market, where higher loan balances are becoming more common, borrowers are increasingly prioritizing loan structure over headline interest rates. Missteps in structuring a jumbo or bank statement loan can result in higher costs, larger down payment requirements, or delayed approvals.“Two borrowers with identical financial profiles can receive very different outcomes depending on how the loan is structured and which investor is selected,” Saxton said. “That is where experience matters. The strategy behind the loan determines the result.”Through his platform, including Christian Roberts Mortgage and his educational brand at All Things Money , Saxton provides insights into mortgage strategy, loan structuring, and long-term financial positioning for homeowners and investors.His work focuses on helping borrowers understand the differences between conventional, jumbo, and non-QM lending, while guiding them through decisions that impact long-term financial outcomes.As Utah borrowers continue to navigate higher home prices, evolving underwriting standards, and more complex financial profiles, the demand for experienced mortgage advisors with expertise in jumbo and non-QM lending is expected to grow.

A Smarter Way

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.