1776 Moving and Storage Brings Over a Decade of Moving Experience to Orlando

The Orlando-based family mover brings 10-plus years of licensed, insured moving services to Central Florida families and businesses.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1776 Moving and Storage, a family-owned and operated moving company based in Orlando, Florida, brings over a decade of experience serving families and businesses across Central Florida with local, long-distance, and commercial moving services built on honest pricing and hands-on care.With more than ten years in the industry, 1776 Moving and Storage has completed thousands of moves throughout the Orlando metro area, including communities such as Dr. Phillips, Windermere, Lake Nona, College Park, Winter Park, and Apopka. The company has grown to serve customers from three locations across Central Florida, with offices in Orlando, Tampa, and Clermont.What sets 1776 Moving and Storage apart from larger national carriers is its commitment to keeping the same crew with a customer from start to finish. On long-distance relocations, the company sends its own trained employees for both pickup and delivery, a standard that larger moving brokers rarely meet.Every move handled by 1776 Moving and Storage includes furniture protection with quilted blankets and shrink wrap, upfront all-inclusive estimates with no hidden fees, and direct communication with office staff throughout the process. The company holds Florida Movers Registration IM2099, USDOT number 2303737, and maintains an A+ rating.Services offered from the Orlando location include local and long-distance residential moving, commercial and office relocation, apartment and condo moving, full and partial packing, and short and long-term storage for customers who need a gap between move-out and move-in.Customers across Orlando and Orange County consistently recognize our crews by name in reviews, reflecting the accountability that comes with a family-run operation where every job carries the company's reputation.1776 Moving and Storage is available for free, no-obligation estimates by phone at (407) 251-4770 or through the company website. The Orlando office is located at 4210 L.B. McLeod Rd, Suite 109, Orlando, FL 32811.

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