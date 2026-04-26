Tammy Dixon Selected as Empowered Woman of the Year By IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Tammy Dixon at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, recently selected Tammy Dixon , Certified Instructor, Real Estate Broker, Mentor, and Coach, as Empowered Woman of the Year for 2026.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Tammy Dixon will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2026 Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in December 2026.The President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, "We are honored to have Tammy as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman."With more than three decades of industry experience, Ms. Dixon has firmly established herself as a respected expert and leader in real estate. A dynamic and results-driven entrepreneur, she is widely recognized for her depth of knowledge and commitment to professional excellence. Throughout her career, she has collaborated with prominent organizations across Upstate South Carolina, including Greenville County Schools, Spartanburg County Schools, University of South Carolina Upstate, and the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation. Her diverse professional background enables her to serve clients and colleagues with insight, integrity, and professionalism. She has hosted numerous Realtor training events and taught multiple real estate pre-licensing courses. Among her many accomplishments, she is the founder of Collaborations GreerSC, a training and event venue designed to support professional development and community engagement.Tammy is a certified mentor who established a successful real estate team with eXp Realty. Recognizing the opportunity to help grow an innovative cloud-based brokerage, she later joined Epique Realty, where she continues to expand both her team and the brokerage’s presence. She is also the founder of I Love Real Estate Academy, a licensed real estate school that fulfills the educational requirements for individuals seeking to become licensed Realtors. In addition, she is a state-certified real estate instructor and a licensed Broker through the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation, a designation she earned in 2021. She holds certifications as a Real Estate Team Specialist and as a Certified Diversity Executive Instructor. Ms. Dixon is an active member of the Greater Greenville Association of Realtors, Western Upstate Association of Realtors, and the National Association of Realtors.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Dixon earned a Master’s degree in Education from Converse University, a Bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education from the University of South Carolina Upstate, and an Education Specialist degree from Converse College. Her strong academic foundation in education continues to inform her leadership style, training programs, and commitment to mentorship within the real estate profession.Throughout her exciting career, Ms. Dixon has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She was awarded Most Prominent Agent Award in 2021. In 2023, she was recognized by Marquis Who’s Who for Entrepreneurial Achievements. In 2024, she was awarded IAOTP’s Top Real Estate Broker and Mentor of the Year. This year, she will be considered for inclusion in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in NYC this December for her selection as Empowered Woman of the Year.In addition to her successful career, Ms. Dixon has volunteered and taught in the Family Learning Program at Greenville County Schools, where she provided family education to parents enrolled in her GED program. Her primary role was equipping them with practical tools and resources to create a nurturing home environment for their children while they completed their GED.Looking back, Ms. Dixon attributes her success to her faith in God, which has blessed her with perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she is driven to continue building a legacy for her children, as her parents did for her.Visit iloverealestate-academy.com for class schedules and registrationsComplete Registration for Class HEREFor more information, please visit:Andtammydixonrealestate.comAbout IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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