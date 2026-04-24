Pikes Peak Small Business Week 2026 Announces Record Finalists, Awards Celebration May 4 at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Record nominations fuel excitement for Pikes Peak Small Business Week 2026. Join the May 4 awards celebration honoring local entrepreneurs.

This year’s finalists reflect the innovation, determination, and leadership that make the Pikes Peak region such a dynamic place to do business.” — Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC President & CEO Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pikes Peak Small Business Week team is proud to announce the finalists for the 2026 Small Business Awards, recognizing outstanding entrepreneurs, business leaders, and champions who are helping drive the Pikes Peak region forward. This year’s Small Business BASH and Awards Celebration will take place on Monday, May 4, 2026, at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, bringing the community together for an evening of celebration, connection, and recognition.Tickets and event details are available at: https://pikespeaksbw.com/ This year’s awards process was one for the record books. Small Business Week 2026 received nearly 100 community nominations and 68 completed award applications—the highest number ever received in both categories. Following the nomination process, applications were reviewed by external judges, who helped select this year’s finalists from an exceptionally strong and competitive pool of nominees.Each finalist represents the innovation, resilience, and leadership that define the small business community in Southern Colorado. This year’s theme, Navigate the Small Business Safari, reflects the journey of entrepreneurship—requiring courage, adaptability, vision, and determination in an ever-changing environment.2026 Finalists by Award CategorySmall Business Person of the YearJackie Lujan – The Lighthouse Early Care and EducationFred Ramirez – Apache ElectricBrandy Dietz – Elevated EntrancesSmall Business Champion of the YearBeth Taylor – Colorado APEX AcceleratorTrevor Dierdorff – AmnetMelissa Scruggs – Financial Talent GroupYoung Entrepreneur of the YearLogan Bryson – LINE X of Co SpringsSam Talarico – Gormai / EventFlow / Talarico VenturesKelsee Swenn – Good IntentionsFamily-Owned Small Business of the YearSevan Stryker – Bob PenkhusDavid Leinweber – Angler’s CoveyEva Robinson – Smith Plumbing and HeatingMicro Business of the YearMelissa Scruggs – Financial Talent GroupKarene Williams – Colonel Mustard’s Sandwich EmporiumSandi Griffin – Colorado Springs Health and Fitness ExpoVeteran-Owned Small Business of the YearSam Westfall – Valor Archery ChallengeJames Garofalo – Lokiten Behavioral HealthAdelmarie Rivera – Bellona Financial Solutions“This year’s response from the community has been incredible,” said Jonathan Liebert, CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado. “To receive nearly 100 nominations and 68 applications is a powerful reminder of how many exceptional small businesses and leaders are making an impact across our region. These finalists represent the very best of the entrepreneurial spirit in Southern Colorado, and we are excited to celebrate them at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on May 4.”“Small businesses are at the heart of every community across El Paso and Teller Counties. From main streets to emerging industries, these entrepreneurs are creating opportunity, strengthening our economy, and making this region a better place to live and work. This year’s finalists embody that impact, and we’re excited to celebrate them during Small Business Week.” Said Brandon Eldridge, Executive Director of Pikes Peak SBDC.“The strength of our economy starts with our small businesses who are the driving force behind our community’s growth and vibrancy,” said Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC President & CEO Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer. “This year’s finalists reflect the innovation, determination, and leadership that make the Pikes Peak region such a dynamic place to do business. We’re proud to celebrate their impact and the role they play in shaping our region’s future.”Small Business Week is one of the region’s premier celebrations of entrepreneurship, featuring workshops, networking events, educational opportunities, and recognition of the businesses and leaders who strengthen the local economy. The May 4 awards celebration will serve as a signature kickoff to a week dedicated to uplifting and supporting small businesses across the Pikes Peak region.Pikes Peak Small Business Week is proudly presented by U.S. Bank, which is marking its 20th consecutive year as the event’s Presenting Sponsor. For two decades, U.S. Bank has demonstrated a deep commitment to supporting the entrepreneurs and small businesses that drive economic growth and opportunity across the Pikes Peak region. Their continued partnership helps ensure that local business leaders receive the recognition, resources, and community support needed to thrive.About Pikes Peak Small Business WeekPikes Peak Small Business Week is hosted in collaboration by the Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado, Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, and Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center, with support from community partners and sponsors. The week-long celebration honors the entrepreneurs, innovators, and small business champions who help make Southern Colorado a vibrant place to live, work, and do business.Press Contact:Jonathan LiebertCEO, Better Business Bureau of Southern Coloradojonathan.liebert@gmail.com

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