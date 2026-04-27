Bloomington, IL Personal Injury Lawyer Earns Super Lawyer Award for 2026

Bloomington Personal Injury Lawyer Todd Bresney

BLOOMINGTON, IL, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kanoski Bresney is proud to announce that Attorney Todd Bresney has been recognized with the 2026 Super Lawyers award. This distinction is reserved for the top 5 percent of attorneys every year, underscoring the firm’s commitment to fighting for clients in need.

Todd Bresney brings 30 years of legal experience to his practice and has litigated cases across Illinois on behalf of injured clients. Throughout his career, he has remained motivated by the opportunity to represent injured people against powerful insurance companies and to pursue meaningful results for those whose lives have been disrupted by negligence.

Attorney Bresney has further contributed to the legal profession by leading seminars and classes for fellow attorneys. His appearances have included presentations through the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association and the Illinois Institute for Continuing Legal Education, where he has shared practical insight drawn from years of litigation experience.

About Kanoski Bresney

At Kanoski Bresney, we have recovered over 500 million dollars on behalf of our injured clients. We represent clients throughout Central Illinois in personal injury claims and workers’ compensation claims, with eight offices throughout the state.

To schedule a free consultation with our firm, call 888-826-8682 today. For more information, visit KBinjurylaw.com.



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