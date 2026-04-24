KFSH CMO Named First Hospital Marketing Representative Globally on Cannes Lions Jury

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has invited Muhannad Kadi, Chief Marketing Officer at King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSH), to its 2026 Health & Wellness jury, marking what is believed to be a first for healthcare representation in the festival’s history.This also marks the first participation of a Saudi professional from the healthcare sector at Cannes Lions, reflecting the growing global presence of Saudi talent across creative and marketing industries.The Health & Wellness category recognizes work that demonstrates measurable impact on behavior, patient outcomes, and the overall experience of care, areas increasingly seen as central to the future of healthcare systems.Founded in 1954, Cannes Lions is widely regarded as a global benchmark for creative and marketing excellence, convening senior leaders from leading brands, agencies, and organizations worldwide.Kadi’s selection signals a broader shift in how healthcare institutions are positioned globally, from providers of care to influential contributors shaping public understanding, trust, and behavior. It also reinforces Saudi Arabia’s expanding role on global platforms that define the future of creativity, communication, and innovation.

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