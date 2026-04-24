Woodstock, GA (April 23, 2026) - At the request of the Woodstock Police Department, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Woodstock, GA. Jeffrey Parker, age 64, of Canton, GA, was shot and died as a result of his injuries. One officer was injured.

Preliminary information indicates that at about 6:38 p.m. on April 22, 2026, Woodstock Police officers conducted a traffic stop on an SUV on I-575 near Exit 7 (Highway 92). After initial contact, Parker became uncooperative and fled from the traffic stop. The officers pursued Parker north on I-575 until they reached Exit 8 (Towne Lake Pkwy). Parker’s SUV was stopped by an oncoming officer when the officer’s vehicle collided with Parker’s SUV on the exit ramp. Parker fired shots at the officer. An officer returned fire, hitting Parker.

Woodstock Fire Department and Cherokee County Fire & Rescue responded to the scene and provided medical aid to Parker. Parker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer injured received non-life-threatening injuries and was evaluated by EMS.

Parker’s body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy will be performed.

The GBI is conducting an independent investigation. Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be turned over to the Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit District Attorney‘s Office for review.