Adairsville, GA (April 23, 2026) - At the request of the Adairsville Police Department, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Adairsville, GA. Saeed Ahmed Reed, age 26, of Clayton County, GA, was shot and killed in the incident. One officer was shot and injured.

Preliminary information indicates that at about 1:15 a.m. on April 23, 2026, an Adairsville Police Department officer made a traffic stop on an SUV for speeding. The driver, later identified as Reed, pulled into the entrance of the Mapco Gas Station on Joe Frank Harris Pkwy. Reed exited the SUV from the passenger side and walked around the SUV to the driver's side. Reed got back into the driver's seat and drove through the parking lot toward the opposite entrance of the station. The officer stopped the SUV, and Reed exited the SUV again and walked away from the officer. The officer deployed a Taser, but the Taser was ineffective. Reed then pulled a gun from his waistband and shot at the officer, hitting the officer once in the vest. The officer returned fire, shooting Reed multiple times.

The officer was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The officer was treated and released.

Reed was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

There were three other adults and one child in the SUV during the incident. None of the passengers were injured.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Bartow County District Attorney’s Office for review.