Omaha Performing Arts Announces 2026 Music at Miller Park Lineup, Continues Free Summer Tradition for Omaha Families

This free summer concert series is presented In partnership with Nelson Mandela Elementary School, Minne Lusa and Miller Park Neighborhood Associations, and other community partners.

Free concert series returns June 20, July 11 and Aug. 8 with Hot 8 Brass Band, Enjoli & Timeless, and Chad Stoner Band

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Omaha Performing Arts (O-pa), in partnership with Nelson Mandela Elementary School and the Minne Lusa and Miller Park Neighborhood Associations, today announced the 2026 lineup for Music at Miller Park, the free, community-sponsored outdoor summer concert series at the Miller Park Pavilion, 2707 Redick Ave.

The 2026 series will take place June 20, July 11 and Aug. 8 and will feature artists that bring national energy and hometown connection to the Miller Park stage.

Saturday, June 20: Hot 8 Brass Band

The series begins Saturday, June 20, with Hot 8 Brass Band. Formed in New Orleans in 1996, the group is known for its funk-style sound that blends traditional brass band roots with contemporary R&B, rap and New Orleans “bounce.” With wide recognition and a distinctive sound shaped by original songs and ideas from band members, Hot 8 Brass Band will bring big energy to the Miller Park stage.

Saturday, July 11: Enjoli & Timeless

An Omaha favorite, Enjoli & Timeless, returns to Music at Miller Park on Saturday, July 11. Known as the “Voice of the City,” Enjoli has captivated audiences since Music at Miller Park began in 2020. Alongside her band, she delivers a signature blend of soul, R&B and funk that keeps audiences on their feet. Their long association with the series makes them a familiar favorite among many concertgoers. Enjoli & Timeless have opened for major artists, including CeCe Peniston and Angela Winbush, and toured with hip-hop legend Twista.

Saturday, Aug. 8: Chad Stoner Band

The final concert of Music at Miller Park is Saturday, Aug. 8. Saxophonist Chad Stoner Band will close out the series with a sound described as stirringly soulful and lush with an attitude. His style and energy have made him a beloved act to catch at concerts, festivals and clubs for more than three decades.

Music at Miller Park is free and open to the public, and no tickets are required. Families are encouraged to come early, enjoy the park and settle in for the evening. The concert lawn opens at 5 p.m., the opening act begins at 6:30 p.m., and the main performance starts at 7:30 p.m. Concertgoers are welcome to bring blankets, lawn chairs, food and beverages.

Concerts take place rain or shine. More information is available at o-pa.org/on-stage/music-at-miller-park.

About Omaha Performing Arts

Omaha Performing Arts (O-pa) is steward of the Orpheum Theater and the Dick & Mary Holland Campus, which includes the Holland Performing Arts Center, Steelhouse Omaha, and the Tenaska Center for Arts Engagement. O-pa presents a wide spectrum of performing arts and entertainment, including Broadway, jazz, dance, comedy, family, popular entertainment, and live music. The organization also serves the growing community in Omaha and the region through a broad range of education and engagement opportunities. As Nebraska’s largest arts institution, O-pa is recognized as a leader both locally and nationally. For more information, visit o-pa.org.

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