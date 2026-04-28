Larry Domash of Systematic Trading and Curve Publishing Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investors and asset managers worldwide are about to see the markets through a sharper lens, thanks to Larry Domash, founder of Curve Publishing and Systematic Trading. Domash, former head of research and operations at Fidelity Investments, is launching the G-255 platform, a fully quantitative model tying the world’s largest equities and corporate bonds together into a single, quantitative, systematic, data-driven trading and publishing framework.

The G-255 is built around a simple but powerful premise: With comprehensive information on a finite group of securities, outcomes can be mathematically defined with no derivatives and no guesswork. Covering the 255 largest global issuers, G-255 processes raw data from over 7,200 securities each day, producing clear trading indicators for each. The platform identifies potential market tops and bottoms with consistency, applying what Domash calls “trade indicators” for both the equity and credit side of each issuer.

A Model with Proven Results

Domash doesn’t predict the markets, he models them cycle after cycle. As a matter of record, the G-255’s systematic approach has accurately pinpointed major inflection points across eight market cycles for both stocks and bonds. “If you have a finite selection set, and you have all the data, you don’t need portfolio math. You get absolute results,” explains Domash.

Unlike other quant platforms that only scratches the surface with momentum signals or broad indexes, G-255 works at the security level, calculating daily signals for each bond and stock in its universe. Each day, the system specifies which securities are long, which are short, and which are neutral with no ambiguity or delay.

The Only Platform Connecting Debt and Equity Trading

What truly sets G-255 apart is its unified approach. It connects how a company’s bonds and stocks trade in real time, using a proprietary market clearing mechanism developed through decades of research. Inspired by insights from economic giants like John Hicks and Domash’s direct experience at institutions such as Fidelity and Jackson National Life, G-255 is about to change how institutional investor’s view markets. While Wall Street has traditionally separated equity and debt analysis, the G-255 treats them as two sides of the same coin.

Domash explains, “We know where each security clears every day. That means we can say with full confidence what price ranges are likely and when the market is at an extreme.” This method allows his teams to sidestep major defaults, outperforming benchmarks with higher Sharpe ratios and lower draw downs.

Technology and Experience: A Rare Combination

G-255’s roots go deep into real-world portfolio management, not just academic modeling. Domash’s career includes top roles at Northern Trust, Jackson National Life, and Fidelity (where he worked alongside industry legends, including Peter Lynch and Abigail Johnson). His earliest models successfully flagged bankruptcy risk by quantifying leverage, access to capital, and true free cash flow. These insights evolved into the systematic, AI-enhanced G-255 platform that processes over a million data points every day.

Interestingly, the entire system runs on over 80 interconnected spreadsheets. Rather than relying on slower relational databases, the platform can compute its daily analyses with unmatched speed and precision.

No Stories. No Hype. Just Numbers.

Institutional investors often rely on stories and strategies from analysts, but G-255 sidesteps narratives entirely. “Our model doesn’t care about what’s said on conference calls. It doesn’t read analyst forecasts. It reads the numbers,” Domash notes. This approach ensures that trading signals are timely, objective, and immune to the noise that often clouds traditional research.

Subscribers receive daily reports that break down which bonds and stocks are long, short, or neutral for each issuer, as well as assessments of leverage, cash flow, and shareholder returns. In 2023, 1,400 new bonds were flagged by the model, and all but 40 traded as projected. These are results that speak for themselves.

Growth and Accessibility: Publishing for the Quant Era

Since launching the Substack publication in early 2023, Systematic Credit has grown from under 100 subscribers to more than 2,600, all through word of mouth. The upcoming platform at https://G-255.com will bring these insights to an even wider audience with new tools and analytics for both institutional and sophisticated individual investors.

With no reliance on relative value or market timing stories, G-255 stands out as a trusted, impartial source. Each trading day, clients receive the same high-level output, regardless of market conditions. As markets evolve and systematic trading continues to expand, G-255 is positioned to play an increasingly central role in modern portfolio management.

About Larry Domash and Systematic Trading

Larry Domash is the founder of Curve Publishing and Systematic Trading. As architect of the G-255 model and former executive at Fidelity, he brings unique expertise in integrating credit and equity analytics. His work has reshaped how investor’s view risk, reward, and opportunity in global markets.

Close Up Radio recently featured Larry Domash, founder of Curve Publishing and Systematic Trading, in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday April 22nd at 2pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-larry-domash-of-systematic/id1785721253?i=1000763285063

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-larry-domash-of-systematic-trading-and-curve-publishing-331337001

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6Doh1GAVBrWKH80VJfBato

For more information about Larry Domash, please visit http://www.g-255.com/ and https://systematiccredit.substack.com/

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