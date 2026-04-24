Influential Women Honors Anne H. Hastings for Advancing Education and Economic Opportunity in Rural Haiti

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After 17 Years in Haiti, the Vice President of the University of Fondwa USA Is Still Expanding Opportunity—Now Through Rural Higher EducationAnne H. Hastings, Ph.D., has spent nearly two decades working alongside communities in rural Haiti—helping build one of the country’s largest microfinance institutions and now expanding access to higher education through the University of Fondwa. Today, she serves as Vice President of the Board of Directors of the University of Fondwa USA, where she continues her lifelong commitment to creating opportunities for underserved communities.Based in Rockville, Maryland, she also serves on the board of Father Joseph Network USA. Across each of her roles, she has focused on practical, long-term solutions that strengthen local economies and equip individuals and communities to shape their own futures.In 1995, Anne left a consulting career in Washington, D.C., to follow what she describes as a calling to serve the Haitian people—a decision that would shape the next 17 years of her life. During that time, she worked closely with rural communities to expand access to financial tools and resources that support economic independence.Among her most significant achievements was her leadership at Fonkoze, Haiti’s largest microfinance institution. As Managing Director of Fonkoze and then Chief Executive Officer of Fonkoze Financial Services, she helped grow the organization from just two volunteers into a nationwide network of more than 900 employees serving over 220,000 clients across Haiti. The institution expanded to 46 branches across the rural countryside, operating with a focus on financial sustainability while prioritizing Haitian leadership at every level—particularly the advancement of women.After transitioning Fonkoze to a strong Haitian team of women, Anne extended her impact globally as Executive Director of the Microfinance CEO Working Group, where she coordinated efforts across ten international networks collectively reaching more than 71 million low-income individuals in 89 countries. She later served as a Global Advocate and Quality Assurance Advisor with Uplift, contributing to strategies designed to expand proven poverty-alleviation approaches in vulnerable communities.Today, Anne’s work is deeply rooted in education through her leadership with the University of Fondwa, USA. The University of Fondwa is a rural, community-based institution in Haiti that prepares students to return to their communities as agronomists, veterinarians, entrepreneurs, and cooperative leaders—strengthening local economies from within. For Anne, supporting this next generation of leaders represents both a continuation of her work and a long-term investment in Haiti’s future.Fluent in both English and Haitian Creole, Anne is also actively involved with multiple organizations, including the Leadership Collaborative to End Ultra-Poverty. Her ability to connect across cultures and sectors has made her a trusted partner in mission-driven initiatives and a respected voice in international development.Throughout her career, Anne has been guided by a simple principle: to place her skills, experience, and relationships in the service of what she believes matters most. That commitment—to integrity, accountability, and trust—has shaped every chapter of her work.Reflecting on her journey, Anne encourages young women entering the field of global development to pursue work that aligns with their values and to build the relationships needed to bring that vision to life. In other words, to focus on “purpose and partners”.With a career defined not by titles but by impact, Anne H. Hastings continues to champion solutions that expand access to education, financial services, and opportunity—especially in communities too often overlooked.Learn More about Anne H. Hastings:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/anne-hastings Or through the University of Fondwa, USA: https://ufondwa.org/our-team About Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling and thought leadership, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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