Demand for mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $8.14 billion by 2030

mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Market Report mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Market Report mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Market Report

The Business Research Company’s mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- mRNA Therapeutics CDMO market to surpass $8 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing (CDMO) market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $281 billion by 2030, with mRNA Therapeutics CDMO to represent around 3% of the parent market. Within the broader Pharmaceuticals industry, which is expected to be $2,513 billion by 2030, the mRNA Therapeutics CDMO market is estimated to account for nearly 0.3% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the mRNA therapeutics CDMO market in 2030, valued at $2.9 billion. The market is expected to grow from $1.8 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The strong growth can be attributed to increasing investments in mRNA-based drug development, expanding biopharmaceutical research activities, rising demand for outsourced manufacturing services, growing pipeline of mRNA vaccines and therapeutics, advancements in RNA delivery technologies, and the strong presence of leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies across countries such as the USA and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the mRNA therapeutics CDMO market in 2030, valued at $2.7 billion. The market is expected to grow from $1.7 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The strong growth can be attributed to increasing demand for outsourced manufacturing services by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, expanding pipeline of mRNA therapeutics and vaccines, strong presence of advanced biopharmaceutical manufacturing infrastructure, growing collaborations between biotech firms and CDMOs for large-scale production, and a supportive regulatory environment encouraging innovation in genetic and RNA-based therapies across the country.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Market In 2030?

The mRNA therapeutics CDMO market is segmented by type of service into development services, manufacturing services, and laboratory services. The manufacturing services market will be the largest segment of the mRNA therapeutics CDMO market segmented by type of service, accounting for 52% or $4 billion of the total in 2030. The manufacturing services market will be supported by rising demand for large-scale production capabilities, increasing outsourcing by biopharmaceutical companies to specialized CDMOs, advancements in lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery and mRNA manufacturing technologies, and expanding investments in biopharmaceutical manufacturing infrastructure.

The mRNA therapeutics CDMO market is segmented by indication into infectious diseases, metabolic and genetic diseases, and cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases. The infectious diseases market will be the largest segment of the mRNA therapeutics CDMO market segmented by indication, accounting for 38% or $3 billion of the total in 2030. The infectious diseases market will be supported by the increasing adoption of mRNA therapeutics CDMO by the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, growing investments in pandemic preparedness and rapid-response vaccine platforms, expanding research activities for next-generation mRNA vaccines and therapeutics, advancements in mRNA manufacturing and delivery technologies, and strong collaborations between biotechnology companies and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) to accelerate large-scale production.

The mRNA therapeutics CDMO market is segmented by application into viral vaccines, protein replacement therapies, and cancer immunotherapies. The viral vaccines market will be the largest segment of the mRNA therapeutics CDMO market segmented by application, accounting for 39% or $3 billion of the total in 2030. The viral vaccines market will be supported by the increasing adoption of mRNA therapeutics CDMO by biopharmaceutical companies for large-scale vaccine manufacturing, rising global demand for rapid-response vaccine development against emerging infectious diseases, growing investments in mRNA vaccine research and development, expanding partnerships between biotechnology firms and contract development and manufacturing organizations, advancements in mRNA production technologies and lipid nanoparticle delivery systems, and supportive government initiatives aimed at strengthening pandemic preparedness and vaccine supply chains.

The mRNA therapeutics CDMO market is segmented by end user into pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, academic institutions, and research organizations. The biotechnology companies market will be the largest segment of the mRNA therapeutics CDMO market segmented by end user, accounting for 69% or $6 billion of the total in 2030. The biotechnology companies market will be supported by the increasing adoption of mRNA therapeutics CDMO by emerging biotech firms to accelerate drug development, rising investments in mRNA-based therapeutics and vaccine research, growing number of early-stage biotechnology companies lacking in-house manufacturing capabilities, expanding clinical pipelines for mRNA-based treatments, and increasing collaborations between biotechnology companies and contract development and manufacturing organizations to streamline production and regulatory compliance.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the mRNA therapeutics CDMO market leading up to 2030 is 11%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global mRNA therapeutics CDMO market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape biopharmaceutical development strategies, contract manufacturing partnerships, advanced biologics production capabilities, and innovation across global RNA-based therapeutic ecosystems.

Expansion Of The Global mRNA Therapeutics Pipeline- The expansion of the global mRNA therapeutics pipeline is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the mRNA therapeutics CDMO market by 2030. The rapid expansion of the mRNA therapeutic pipeline across oncology, infectious diseases, and rare genetic disorders is significantly increasing demand for specialized development and manufacturing services. Many biopharmaceutical companies lack internal capabilities for complex mRNA synthesis, lipid nanoparticle formulation, and large-scale GMP production, leading them to rely on external CDMOs. As clinical trials for mRNA-based therapeutics accelerate, the need for scalable manufacturing infrastructure continues to rise. As a result, the expansion of the global mRNA therapeutics pipeline is anticipated to contribute approximately 2.8% annual growth to the market.

Increasing Outsourcing By Biopharma Companies - The increasing outsourcing by biopharma companies is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the mRNA therapeutics CDMO market by 2030. The extremely high capital investment required to establish GMP-compliant mRNA manufacturing facilities is pushing pharmaceutical companies to outsource production activities. Setting up specialized infrastructure for mRNA synthesis, purification, and lipid nanoparticle encapsulation involves expensive equipment and advanced technical expertise. Outsourcing allows biotechnology firms to reduce upfront investment, accelerate development timelines, and access scalable manufacturing capacity. Consequently, increasing outsourcing by biopharma companies is projected to contribute around 2.4% annual growth to the market.

Technological Advancements In mRNA Manufacturing Platforms- The technological advancements in mRNA manufacturing platforms are expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the mRNA therapeutics CDMO market by 2030. Continuous improvements in mRNA production technologies, including automated synthesis systems, advanced lipid nanoparticle delivery platforms, and single-use bioprocessing technologies, are enhancing manufacturing efficiency. These innovations improve stability, scalability, and production yield of mRNA therapeutics, enabling faster transition from research to commercial manufacturing. CDMOs adopting advanced process technologies are able to offer flexible production capabilities and faster turnaround times, attracting biotech clients developing next-generation mRNA therapies. Therefore, the technological advancements in mRNA manufacturing platforms are projected to contribute approximately 2.1% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The mRNA Therapeutics CDMO Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the development services, the manufacturing services market, and the laboratory services market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $3.4 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing adoption of mRNA therapeutics CDMO by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, rising demand for outsourced drug development and scalable manufacturing capabilities, advancements in lipid nanoparticle delivery technologies and mRNA production platforms, growing investments in mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics, and expanding clinical pipelines targeting infectious diseases, cancer, and rare genetic disorders. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on rapid therapeutic development, flexible manufacturing infrastructure, and specialized technical expertise, fuelling transformative growth within the broader biopharmaceutical and advanced therapeutics industry.

The development services market is projected to grow by $1 billion, the manufacturing services market by $2 billion and the laboratory services market is projected to grow by $0.4 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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