Workplace Psychologist Dr. Christine Allen of Insight Business Works Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christine Allen PhD is the president of Insight Business Works, a coaching and consulting firm based in Syracuse, NY. She calls herself a Workplace Psychologist, using her psychological training and developmental and systems orientation to help organizations be more successful. By helping to create happier people, more effective teamwork, aligned leadership, and a collaborative culture , she creates a better and healthier workplace.

Dr. Allen notes that at one time, leadership was a matter of command and control, but today we understand those old models aren’t productive; the focus today is on collective leadership—how to harness the strengths of everyone on the team. She also helps leaders to develop their emotional intelligences and executive presence so that they can bring out the best in all the employees and their teams. Dr. Allen also understands the new roles of leaders, how to support them, and embrace their needs She coaches them on how to capitalize on individual team member strengths and build a highly functioning and inclusive workforce.

“I’ve always had an interest in positive psychology and lifespan development. As a psychologist coach, I have more in my toolbox than most other coaches do. I am able to tackle well-being issues in the workplace while also helping to develop confident and effective leadership.”

After earning her doctorate at Penn State, Dr. Allen did her clinical internship in Syracuse. She later worked as a psychologist in ambulatory clinic for Dartmouth College and then was the head of the Psychological Trauma Program and the Women’s Program at the Benjamin Rush Center, a private psychiatric hospital in Syracuse. She also started a private practice. After years of success as a clinician she decided to devote her skills and strengths to creating healthy and effective leaders and teams. Today, she focuses on leadership development, individual executive and team coaching, talent selection, and organizational consulting. She maintains an adjunct position at both Syracuse University and Upstate Medical University, where she used to supervise psychiatric residents.

By combining a background as a clinician with acute listening skills and her training, plus the last 15 years in leadership and team coaching, she has made an impact on workplaces as a consultant--resolving many of the underlying issues that impact leaders and the organizations at which the work. A lot of times misalignment, lack of communication, complacent leaders, increased conflict, lack of collaboration skills means that leaders and team members don’t show up as the best version of themselves. Many of these skills and tools were honed while supporting academic and administrative leaders at the hospitals in which she worked, and later through her coaching and consulting business.

A few of her areas of expertise are developing executive presence and emotional intelligence, building resilience, team coaching, workplace wellbeing and creating a stakeholder-oriented culture. She trained as a coach and received advanced training and certification in organizational and workplace psychology. She formed Insight Business Works, a self-explanatory name, in 2011.

“When you help a leader become more confident, self-aware, and effective, you help everyone in the organization to feel a greater sense of wellbeing, which often extends beyond the workplace to the homes and families of the employees. If leaders are more mindful, caring, and effective, then employees also feel more valued and have a sense of belonging. Coaching is a much easier choice than therapy for most, particularly male executives, who see coaching as something everyone could use, whereas therapy unfortunately still carries a stigma. I believe that I am making a broader impact now than I ever could helping one person at a time in the therapy office.

Dr. Allen has received a few honors for the work she has done. One was a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Central New York Psychological Association. She was also recently featured in the leadership column in the Syracuse Post Standard and Syracuse.Com. The local news article noted that she puts a really high value on trust. When leaders help to create “psychological safety” in the workplace, people can own their own mistakes, ask for help when needed, and be willing to share their ideas openly. People learn now to take feedback that is given honestly from a constructive perspective. Dr. Allen also spoke about her belief in “work-life harmony” rather than balance, which reflects an important flexible approach to creating a meaningful life both at work and at home. Younger people, millennials, Gen Z and Gen Alpha want to do work that is meaningful to them AND they want a life outside of work. So, purpose-driven work with leaders who care about them as a person and support work-life harmony is important to them.

“Life is work and work is life. We spend a lot of time at work and need to feel that work is a place we are happy to go, and we need to protect our personal life too. We work with leaders to help them realize that when they send a work email on Saturday while saying you don’t have to answer it right away, this is a mixed message. The meta message if it’s your boss is that you should answer it if you want to be viewed as a good employee or a high potential employee. We can try to help those leaders modify their behavior, so they are practicing what they preach.

You will hear more of such wisdom from Christine Allen in her podcast. She will discuss many things about her work and her approach. She will talk about her being a woman-owned business, what working collectively means, and even discuss case histories. One client she is proud of is a school district leadership team she has been supporting since 2020. This work involves multiple points of contact, from top leaders to individual executives and even another coach. The team scores for accountability, trust and other key factors that once placed in the yellow zone on a commonly used team assessment are all now ranking green. There is a profound difference in the way the leadership team works together that is having positive results on important educational outcomes. Recently at a Board meeting, the Board chair remarked about the energy and positivity of this team.

She will also discuss Positive Intelligence a 6-week program offered through her business led by another professional that guides people on how to identify their strengths and use them in practical life. Dr. Allen is part of an ongoing series on Empowering Women in America and will also discuss what it is like when professional women want to spread their wings, but their efforts and voices are not supported by the workplace and its systems.

Close Up Radio recently featured Dr. Christine Allen in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday April 22nd at 1pm Eastern, and with Doug Llewelyn on Wednesday April 29th at 1pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-workplace-psychologist/id1785721253?i=1000763274298

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-workplace-psychologist-dr-christine-allen-of-insight-business-works-331331044

https://open.spotify.com/episode/0XyxsHYniKMaRfSPo2Jvus

For more information about this noteworthy psychologist, please visit www.insightbusinessworks.com

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