Trust But Verify: Army Vet Eric Pauly Takes on Shady Contractors at Salt Lake Home & Garden Show

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Army Vet Eric Pauly of Patriot Roofing Shares Scam-Prevention Tips at Salt Lake Home & Garden Show for Homeowners Seeking for Draper Roofing Contractors

DRAPER, UT, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After 25 years in the roofing business and a career in the Army Infantry, Eric Pauly has seen plenty of "battles." Lately, the toughest ones are happening right in our backyards.Following his featured talk at the Salt Lake Home + Garden Show on March 6, 2026, the owner of Patriot Roofing & Construction is on a mission to stop homeowners from becoming the next headline in construction fraud. Pauly took to the Garden Stage to give residents the tactical advice they need to spot a scammer before a single shingle is pulled."In the military, your word is everything. In construction? Not always," says Pauly. "I am seeing a massive trend of unethical contractors taking advantage of people. My goal at the show was not just to talk about Draper roofing industry. It was to arm people with the right questions so they do not get stuck with a structural or financial nightmare."As the founder of the veteran non-profit Operation Pay It Forward, Pauly brings a service-first mindset to his work. During the event, he broke down the smoke and mirrors often used in the industry, explaining that a roof replacement in Utah is not just about the lowest bid. It is about qualifying the person standing behind the quote.Whether helping a neighbour with a quick roof repair in Utah or managing a massive project for commercial roofing Utah , Pauly’s team at Patriot Roofing & Construction has become a local shield against substandard work. They spent the entire show debunking myths and helping residents understand the nuances of their specific roofing systems."We are not just here to fix roofs," Pauly added. "We are here to restore some integrity to the trade. If you missed us at the show, the advice remains the same: verify the license, check the insurance, and never settle for someone who will not give you straight answers."About Patriot Roofing & Construction:Patriot Roofing & Construction is the premier choice for Draper UT roofing services . Owned by Eric Pauly, an Army Infantry veteran with 25 years of industry experience, the company is built on a foundation of honesty and elite craftsmanship. They serve both residential and commercial clients across Utah and remain deeply committed to the veteran community through their non-profit, Operation Pay It Forward.

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