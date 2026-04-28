Suicide Prevention Trainer Dr. Michael H. Heuer of MH Life Consulting Recetly Featured on Close Up Radio

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MH Life Consulting, led by retired U.S. Air Force Colonel Dr. Michael H. Heuer, PhD, is reaffirming its commitment to suicide prevention education worldwide with a special focus on military and community environments. Drawing on decades of experience as a senior military chaplain and a Clinical Fellow of the American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy, Dr. Heuer delivers practical, evidence-based suicide prevention training to help individuals recognize and respond to signs of crisis.

Following his distinguished 33-year military career (including thousands of crisis interventions and counseling sessions), Dr. Heuer has dedicated his post-military life to suicide prevention. At the core of MH Life Consulting’s educational initiatives are two internationally respected training programs: Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) and safeTALK. Both originate from LivingWorks Education in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and are used by organizations and governments worldwide.

Building Lifesaving Skills through Real-World Practice

The ASIST workshop is an intensive, two-day course providing participants with life-saving tools to support people thinking about suicide. Attendees learn to conduct direct and supportive interventions, develop individualized “safeplans,” and navigate challenging conversations with confidence. SafeTALK condenses these essential skills into a dynamic half-day format. The focus is on helping individuals recognize the subtle ways someone might signal distress. As Dr. Heuer explains, “Most people experiencing suicidal thoughts try to communicate their pain, sometimes indirectly. Our training equips participants to notice these signals, start a caring conversation, and connect people with further help.”

A distinctive aspect of Dr. Heuer’s training approach is hands-on practice. Realistic scenario exercises help participants gain the muscle memory and confidence needed to act decisively and compassionately when a crisis arises. “We never just talk theory,” explains Dr. Heuer. “We don’t merely tell people what they should do when they encounter someone with thoughts of suicide, but we ensure every learner in our workshops has a chance to practice these skills within the workshop, so when the moment comes they are more confident and ready to help.”

Addressing Unique Challenges in Military and Civilian Contexts

While suicide affects people across all walks of life, the military faces unique risk factors, including cumulative stress, frequent moves, and exposure to trauma. Dr. Heuer notes, “Military service can increase the risk for post-traumatic stress, moral injury, and suicidal thoughts. Not everyone develops PTSD, but for those who do, and for everyone struggling, early intervention is best.”

Yet, Dr. Heuer emphasizes that suicide is not limited to military populations. “Anyone, regardless of age, background, or occupation, can encounter thoughts of suicide at some point in life. Thoughts of suicide are very common and for many people are simply part of being human. The important thing is to help people talk about these thoughts before they lead to actions.”

Dr. Heuer’s experience has provided many opportunities for him to train people in suicide intervention skills throughout the United States and abroad, including Germany, England, Korea, Japan, Kuwait, Greece, Australia, and Africa, delivering workshops to diverse audiences. While many sessions are provided on military installations, MH Life Consulting also serves schools, churches, and community organizations.

A Response to Growing Demand

Interest in Dr. Heuer’s workshops has been growing. Military leaders and civilian organizations alike are seeking practical solutions for mental health challenges within their communities. “Whether you’re a professional counselor or a concerned colleague or friend, the right training can help you support someone struggling with thoughts of suicide,” Dr. Heuer says. “You don’t need to be a therapist to make a difference. Actually therapists are often among the last people to learn that someone is thinking about suicide, although they may have an important role in ongoing care and support. Friends, family members, and work colleagues who often interact with people are much more likely to be the first ones to notice someone is struggling. We teach people how to recognize the various ways people ask for help, and then to ask direct questions about suicide, listen empathetically, and guide individuals to further support.”

A People-First Approach and Continuing Education

MH Life Consulting’s philosophy centers on compassion, practical skills, and community support. By blending lived experience with structured, evidence-based educational models, Dr. Heuer ensures his training resonates with participants from all backgrounds. The programs are designed to de-stigmatize conversations about suicide and equip everyday people with the tools to respond effectively.

Dr. Heuer is also an accomplished speaker and educator, working with both military and civilian groups. His educational background includes advanced studies in counseling, marriage and family therapy, and religious studies, with proficiency in multiple languages including ancient Greek, Hebrew, and German.

About MH Life Consulting

Founded by Dr. Michael H. Heuer, MH Life Consulting provides suicide prevention training for individuals and organizations worldwide. Utilizing evidence-based models developed by LivingWorks Education, the company focuses on military personnel as well as civilian groups, offering workshops in ASIST and safeTALK to build safer, more supportive communities. Although most of Dr. Heuer’s work in MH Life Consulting centers around suicide prevention, he has also personally developed training in caregiver skills, including workshops on “Brief Solution-Oriented Counseling” and “Self-Care: How to Keep Helping People While Avoiding Burnout.”

Close Up Radio recently featured Michael H. Heuer, PhD in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Wednesday April 22nd at 12pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-suicide-prevention-trainer/id1785721253?i=1000763273885

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-suicide-prevention-trainer-dr-michael-h-heuer-of-mh-life-consulting-331331045

https://open.spotify.com/episode/7BUfpdEzGt1y4HZCIdRJVT

For more information about Michael H. Heuer, PhD, please visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/mheuer1/

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