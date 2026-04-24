Moscato Wine Market to Surpass USD 4.23 Billion by 2032 at Rising 9.37% CAGR | Maximize Market Research

Moscato Wine Market

Moscato wine market grows on premiumization and new consumers; North America leads revenue while Asia-Pacific drives fastest growth through 2032.

“Moscato is no longer the wine industry’s footnote, it is the entry point through which an entirely new generation is building a lifelong relationship with wine,” says Maximize Market Research.” — Maximize Market Research

ROCKVILLE , MD, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market EstimationThe Global Moscato Wine Market is expanding at a structurally significant 9.37% CAGR through 2032, driven by a generational pivot in wine consumption behavior. According to the MMR 2026 valuation, the Sparkling Moscato Market is being propelled by the global moderation movement, the premiumization of sweet dessert wines, and the explosive entry of Millennial and Gen Z consumers into the category.Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/279809/ The Wine Nobody Thought Would Win Is Now Leading the Conversation at Every Brunch TableThe Global Muscat Grapes Industry is witnessing a structural shift from volume-driven commodity production to a premium, identity-led consumer category. Moscato’s iconic low-ABV profile (typically 5-7% ABV) is converting it from an occasional dessert pairing into a lifestyle-forward sparkling beverage commanding year-round consumption across channels.As aromatic white wine consumption rises globally, the Sweet Dessert Wine Market Forecast through 2032 is anchored by consumer demand for approachable, low-alcohol sparkling formats, a demand that Moscato fulfills uniquely across both HORECA and off-trade distribution channels.The Demographic Pivot Is the Product: Why Moscato Wins Where Others CannotThe Moscato Wine Market is structurally anchored by the ‘Experience Economy.’ Unlike traditional full-bodied reds, Moscato’s high-residual-sugar, low-alcohol profile aligns precisely with the global moderation movement and ‘brunch-friendly’ beverage culture. This shift is converting occasional drinkers into brand-loyal consumers, particularly within the Millennial and Gen Z demographics.Key demand drivers include:♦ Low-alcohol wine trends (5-7% ABV) aligning Moscato with wellness-oriented lifestyle segments♦ Pink Moscato and Rosé variants attracting new demographics through visual and flavor-led social media discovery♦ HORECA channel recovery driving premium on-premise Moscato placements in brunch menus, hotel bars, and fine dining dessert pairings♦ Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) wine sales enabling smaller artisan Moscato producers to access North American and European consumers without traditional retail dependency♦ E-commerce platform expansion making imported Moscato d’Asti DOCG and single-vineyard expressions accessible at scale to first-time wine buyersReal-Time Market EvidenceIn 2024, Barefoot Wine (E&J Gallo) reported that its Barefoot Bubbly Moscato Spumante was among its top 3 volume-growth SKUs in the U.S., driven by a 31% surge in e-commerce orders, confirming that low-ABV sparkling wines in North America are now a digital-first purchase category.Italy’s Consorzio dell’Asti DOCG recorded a 14% export volume increase in 2024, with the U.S., Germany, and Russia ranking as the top three destination markets for Moscato d’Asti, validating premium Moscato’s global appetite beyond domestic Italian consumption.In Q1 2025, a major Chinese e-commerce platform reported that sweet sparkling wine searches increased 67% year-over-year, with imported Moscato variants dominating the top 10 results, signaling Asia-Pacific as the highest-velocity acquisition corridor for the Moscato Wine Market through 2032.The Headwind Nobody Is Talking About at the Tasting Room♦ Residual sugar stigma: Health-conscious consumers in premium wine markets increasingly equate sugar content with low-quality positioning, creating perception barriers for mainstream Moscato SKUs♦ Climate vulnerability: Muscat Blanc à Petits Grains vineyards in Piedmont and southern France face growing heat-stress risks, threatening vintage consistency and supply predictability♦ Competing low-ABV formats: Hard seltzers, low-alcohol prosecco, and dealcoholized wines are competing directly for the moderation-movement consumer that Moscato has historically owned♦ Distribution complexity: Import regulations and alcohol licensing fragmentation across Asia-Pacific markets create barriers for smaller Moscato producers attempting DTC channel entryNot All Moscato Is Poured the Same: The Segments Separating Winners from the RestThe Sparkling Moscato Market is segmented by type, sweetness level, and distribution. The Moscato d’Asti DOCG sub-segment leads premiumization, while Pink Moscato and Rosé variants lead volume in off-trade retail. Online sales channels are the fastest-growing distribution route, fueled by DTC wine sales platforms across North America and Europe.By TypeMoscato d’Asti DOCGAsti SpumanteStill MoscatoPink Moscato / Rosé MoscatoMoscato BiancoBy Price PointValue (Entry-Level)PremiumUltra-Premium / Single-VineyardBy Distribution ChannelSupermarkets/HypermarketsSpecialty Wine StoresHORECA (Hotel/Restaurant/Café)Online / DTC Wine SalesGet Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/279809/ Two Markets. Two Playbooks. One Global Moscato Opportunity.North America: Dominant Revenue LeaderNorth America leads Moscato Wine Market revenue share, with the U.S. recording the world’s highest per-capita consumption of sweet sparkling wine. Brands like Barefoot, Sutter Home, and Cupcake Vineyards have institutionalized Moscato as an everyday accessible premium. Demand for low-ABV sparkling wines in North America continues to outpace total wine category growth, driven by Millennial-led brunch culture and the rapid expansion of DTC wine sales platforms.Asia-Pacific: Fastest-Growing RegionAsia-Pacific is the highest-velocity corridor through 2032. China’s expanding middle class is driving demand for imported sweet sparkling wines, where Moscato’s light, aromatic profile from Muscat Blanc à Petits Grains pairs exceptionally well with regional spice-forward cuisines. India’s organized retail wine expansion and Japan’s gift-culture wine consumption are additional growth catalysts positioning Asia-Pacific as the decisive growth engine for the Sweet Dessert Wine Market Forecast through 2032.Four Shifts Quietly Turning a Sweet Sip Into a Strategic CategoryPremiumization of Moscato d’Asti DOCG: Producers are commanding 25–40% price premiums for DOCG-certified single-vineyard expressions over generic Moscato labels—a margin expansion that is raising the market’s total revenue ceilingVinification Innovation: Controlled-fermentation Charmat and tank-method advancements are enabling producers to achieve consistent residual sugar levels and aromatic intensity at scale, improving quality parity across price tiersSocial Media Discoverability: Moscato’s visual appeal and approachable sweetness make it the most tagged wine varietal in Instagram food-and-drink content, driving organic digital-first brand discovery among Gen Z consumersSustainable Viticulture: Biodynamic and organic Muscat grape cultivation is accelerating as premium Moscato producers respond to the ESG expectations of millennial premium wine buyersMoscato Wine Market Key Players:E&J Gallo Winery (Barefoot Bubbly Moscato)Treasury Wine Estates (Beringer / Penfolds)Trinchero Family Estates (Sutter Home Moscato)Banfi Wines (Rosa Regale)Martini & Rossi (Asti Spumante DOCG)Cupcake VineyardsCavit Cantine Riunite (Italy)Fontanafredda (Moscato d’Asti DOCG)Michele Chiarlo (Canelli DOCG)Vietti WineryBrown Brothers (Australia)Yalumba Winery (Museum Muscat)Bodega Norton (Argentina)Concha y Toro (Chile)Jacob’s Creek (Pernod Ricard)Get access to the full description of the report @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/moscato-wine-market/279809/ FAQs: Moscato Wine Market Growth 2026–2032Q1. What is the current size and forecast of the Global Moscato Wine Market?Ans. The Global Moscato Wine Market is projected to expand at a significant CAGR through 2032, driven by the demographic pivot toward low-ABV sparkling wines, the premiumization of Moscato d’Asti DOCG, and accelerating Asia-Pacific market penetration.Q2. Which region dominates the Moscato Wine Market and why?Ans. North America leads in revenue share, anchored by the U.S.’s institutionalized brunch culture and mature DTC wine sales infrastructure. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by a rising middle class with a strong preference for aromatic, low-ABV imported wines.Q3. What are the key trends shaping the Moscato Wine industry through 2032?Ans. Key trends include premiumization of DOCG-certified expressions, the rise of Pink and Rosé Moscato variants, DTC e-commerce channel expansion, vinification technology advancements, and the integration of Moscato into wellness-aligned low-alcohol lifestyle positioning.Analyst PerspectiveThe Global Moscato Wine Market is undergoing a structural pivot toward affordable premiumization and demographic democratization. Analysts observe that the convergence of low-ABV wine trends, DTC channel maturation, and the cultural mainstreaming of Moscato d’Asti DOCG certifications is successfully repositioning the category from ‘entry-level sweet wine’ to a high-margin lifestyle beverage. High-velocity growth in Asia-Pacific and the continued North American volume dominance remain the primary dual engines through 2032.Related ReportsSparkling Wine Market: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/sparkling-wine-market/7282/ Sparkling Wine Market by Type, Price Range, Distribution Channel, and Region, Global Forecast to 2032Wine Market: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-wine-market/5621/ Wine Market by Color, Type, Distribution Channel, and Region, Global Forecast to 2032Organic Wine Market: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/organic-wine-market/200752/ Organic Wine Market by Type, Distribution Channel, and Region, Global Forecast to 2032Functional Beverage Market: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/functional-beverages-market/7273/ Functional Beverage Market by Product Type, Packaging, Distribution Channel, and Region, Global Forecast to 2032Alcoholic Beverages Market: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-alcoholic-beverages-market/3841/ Alcoholic Beverages Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Region, Global Forecast to 2032Top Reports:About Maximize Market Research Pvt. Ltd.Maximize Market Research is a premier global consulting firm headquartered in Pune, India. Serving clients across 45+ countries, MMR delivers high-granularity market intelligence across Food & Beverages, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, and Technology—empowering enterprises with data-driven insights to make strategic decisions with confidence.Domain FocusThis report falls under Maximize Market Research’s Food & Beverages domain, spanning alcoholic beverages, sparkling wines, premium viticulture, and DTC distribution formats across 45+ countries, delivering the intelligence businesses need to innovate smarter and invest with precision in the evolving global Moscato wine landscape.

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