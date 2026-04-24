Myanmar’s Ayeyarwady Farmers Development Bank Public Company Limited selects Intellect’s eMACH.ai Core Banking

Team of A bank PCL, ACE and Intellect at A bank PCL deal signing ceremony for Intellect’s core banking platform-powered transformation

A bank PCL’s transformation reflects a strong strategic intent to build a future-ready banking platform that can scale with Myanmar’s economic ambitions” — Rajesh Saxena, Chief Executive Officer, Intellect Consumer Banking

YANGON, MYANMAR, April 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intellect Design Arena Ltd., a global leader in AI-First, enterprise-grade financial technology, along with ACE Data Systems, today announced its strategic partnership with Ayeyarwady Farmers Development Bank Public Company Limited (A bank PCL), one of Myanmar’s leading commercial banks.

Under the partnership, A bank PCL will modernise its banking capabilities by implementing Intellect’s eMACH.ai Core Banking, delivering a highly agile, scalable, and resilient technology foundation. The bank also leverages Intellect’s PF Credit and AI First Lending solutions to strengthen its credit processes for loan origination and servicing significantly. PF Credit is built on Purple Fabric – an enterprise-grade Open Business Impact AI platform that delivers secure, decision-grade intelligence by leveraging Enterprise Knowledge Garden, Enterprise Digital Experts, LLM Optimisation Hub and Enterprise Governance. ACE Data Systems will be the local implementation and support partner, ensuring a strong regional presence and execution in collaboration with Intellect.

Key benefits for A bank PCL through this strategic partnership include:

• Faster go-to-market with comprehensive offerings across core banking, lending, trade finance, and treasury, all built on microservices and API based architecture

• High extensibility and control through parameter-driven configuration and a low-code API platform, enabling faster launch of new banking products.

• Improved business visibility with ‘look-ahead processing’ and ‘Turbo-EOD algorithm’, resulting in faster End-of-Day, End-of-Month and End-of-Year reports

• Better Compliance through Myanmar-ready payment rails, local integrations and readily available regulatory reports

• AI-powered efficiency with PF Credit digital experts across loan origination, credit sanction and loan servicing, resulting in 10X faster loan origination and up to 70% improvement in Net Promoter Score

U Zaw Lin Htut, Executive Chairman, A bank PCL, said, “At A bank PCL, our digital journey is driven by a singular focus: delivering unparalleled value to our customers. This strategic partnership with Intellect and ACE marks a pivotal moment in our evolution. By integrating world-class, AI-driven core banking and lending platforms, we are not just upgrading our technology—we are fundamentally transforming how we serve our community. This robust, future-ready infrastructure empowers us to launch smarter products faster, streamlining loan approvals, and elevating the entire digital banking experience. True to our promise of ‘Standing With You,’ we are building a resilient financial ecosystem to help our customers and businesses thrive in Myanmar’s dynamic economy.”

Rajesh Saxena, Chief Executive Officer, Intellect Consumer Banking, said, “Banks today are not just modernising technology, they are redefining how financial services are delivered. A bank PCL’s transformation reflects a strong strategic intent to build a future-ready banking platform that can scale with Myanmar’s economic ambitions. Together with ACE Data Systems, our trusted regional partner, we are proud to support A bank PCL’s transformation by delivering eMACH.ai Core Banking and PF Credit (Our AI enterprise Lending Suite), enabling the bank to move towards a truly composable, intelligent digital banking and lending foundation that delivers real business impact and positions A bank PCL for long-term, sustainable growth.”

Zaw Moe Thant, Chief Executive Officer, ACE Data Systems, said, “We are honored to partner with A bank PCL in this strategic transformation journey. By combining Intellect’s globally recognized eMACH.ai platform with our deep local expertise and proven implementation capabilities, we are committed to delivering a secure, scalable, and future-ready core banking solution. Together, we aim to enable seamless digital innovation and support A bank PCL’s vision for sustainable growth in Myanmar’s evolving financial landscape.”

About A bank PCL

Ayeyarwaddy Farmers Development Bank Public Company Limited, widely known as A bank PCL, is a registered public company and licensed commercial bank in Myanmar. It was incorporated on 22 December 2014 and subsequently licensed by the Central Bank of Myanmar. A bank PCL commenced its commercial banking operations with the opening of its first branch in Pathein on 17 November 2015.

The bank was founded with a mission to bring development in agricultural industry through value-chain financing and to provide accessible financial inclusion of the SMEs and the unbanked populations. Over time, A bank PCL has progressively expanded its commercial banking services across a wide range of sectors, by offering diversified financial products and multi-channel services, including digital banking services.

A+ Wallet (also known as A Plus Wallet), the 2-in-1 digital wallet and mobile banking application by A bank PCL was comprehensively upgraded and relaunched in 2024. It is designed to let customers conveniently manage their finances and perform everyday transactions from their mobile phones.

About ACE Data Systems Limited

ACE Data Systems Ltd. (ACE), established in 1992, is a leading technology provider in Myanmar and the parent company of ACE Data Systems Group. With a strong workforce and decades of industry experience, the Group has grown into a diversified organization specializing in software development, system integration, IT infrastructure, and cybersecurity. As a pioneer in the software industry, ACE has developed and delivered a wide range of solutions, with a strong emphasis on banking, financial services, insurance, and capital markets.

Recognized as a trusted partner in the banking and financial sector, ACE has successfully supported more than 25 banks and financial institutions in Myanmar. The company provides end-to-end solutions including core banking, digital banking, payment systems, card management, risk and compliance solutions, and enterprise platforms. Backed by global partnerships and proven expertise, ACE continues to deliver secure, scalable, and innovative IT solutions, while also offering reliable outsourcing services and 24/7 operational support to meet the evolving needs of the financial industry.

About Intellect Design Arena Limited

Intellect Design Arena Ltd is a global leader in AI-First, enterprise-grade financial technology, architected from first principles to deliver measurable business impact at scale. With three decades of domain expertise, Intellect delivers composable, intelligent platforms across Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, Central Banking, Wealth, Capital Markets, Treasury, Insurance and Digital Technology for Commerce. Applying First Principles Thinking and Design Thinking, Intellect has elementalised financial services into a finite set of Events, Microservices and APIs, enabling faster, modular transformation with predictable and measurable outcomes.

At the heart of this AI-First architecture are eMACH.ai, the world’s most comprehensive, composable and intelligent open finance platform; Purple Fabric, the world’s first Open Business Impact AI platform; and iTurmeric, a composable integration and configuration platform. A pioneer in applying Design Thinking at enterprise scale, Intellect’s 8012 FinTech Design Center, the world’s first Design Center dedicated to Design Thinking principles, underscores its commitment to continuous, outcome-driven innovation. Intellect serves over 500+ customers across 61 countries, supported by a global workforce of domain, solution and technology experts. For more information, visit www.intellectdesign.com.

For Media related info, please contact:

Nachu Nagappan

Intellect Design Arena Ltd

Mob: +91 89396 19676

Email: nachu.nagappan@intellectdesign.com

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