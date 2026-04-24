SnapFig Unveils Premium 3D Embossed Collection: Transforming 2D Memories into Tactile Art for iPhone 17 and Home Spaces

The new Custom 3D Embossed Photo Frame Lightbox by SnapFig transforms a cherished memory into ambient art - a unique gift for a husband or dad that reveals photographic depth when illuminated. SnapFig's Custom 3D Embossed Case for iPhone 17 transforms a favorite character photo into a premium, tactile accessory with military - grade protection. A unique surprise for any tech - loving dad.

SnapFig's new 3D Embossed Collection features tactile iPhone 17 cases, wire - free photo lightboxes, and travel badges with premium minimalist design.

By developing our proprietary 3D relief mapping process, we are creating a precise, tactile topography that allows users to literally feel the contours of their memories.” — Feihu, CEO of SnapFig

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SnapFig, the industry leader in premium personalized keepsakes, today announced the expansion of its product ecosystem with the launch of its innovative 3D Embossed Collection. Blending cutting - edge 3D printing technology with minimalist Apple - style aesthetics, the new lineup introduces three flagship products: a Custom 3D Embossed iPhone 17 Case , a Custom 3D Embossed Photo Frame Lightbox , and a Custom Travel Photo Pin Badge This new collection represents a major leap in personalized design. By utilizing advanced 3D relief technology, SnapFig transforms standard flat photographs into highly detailed, tactile surfaces. The result is a premium, touchable memory that users can carry in their pockets, wear on their journeys, or display in their homes."Our engineering focus was to push the physical boundaries of personalized 3D printing," said Feihu, CEO of SnapFig. "By developing our proprietary 3D relief mapping process, we are doing much more than just printing an image. We are creating a precise, tactile topography that allows users to literally feel the contours of their memories. Achieving this level of micro - precision on everyday items like the iPhone 17 case represents a significant technological milestone for on - demand consumer manufacturing."The newly released 3D Embossed Collection includes:* Personalized 3D Embossed iPhone 17 Case ($49.00 MSRP): Engineered specifically for the latest iPhone 17, this premium case offers military - grade drop protection combined with a stunning, touchable 3D relief of any user - uploaded photo. It delivers an ultra - slim profile without compromising on the customized tactile experience.* Custom 3D Embossed Photo Frame Lightbox ($119.00 MSRP): A minimalist centerpiece for any modern living space. When turned off, it appears as an elegant white relief sculpture. When illuminated, the built - in LED system reveals stunning photographic depth. Powered by convenient built - in dry batteries, it offers a completely wire - free aesthetic.* Custom Travel Photo Pin Badge ($49.00 MSRP): Designed for adventurers and everyday carry enthusiasts, this durable pin badge brings 3D embossed memories to backpacks, jackets, and camera bags, ensuring that favorite travel moments are always close at hand.Father's Day Special EventThe launch of the 3D Embossed Collection perfectly coincides with SnapFig's highly anticipated Father's Day sale. Customers looking to gift the ultimate personalized tech accessory or home display piece can take advantage of tiered storewide discounts, offering up to 20% off when purchasing multiple items.About SnapFig:SnapFig is a pioneer in personalized 3D manufacturing, dedicated to turning cherished memories into premium physical products. From highly detailed 3D resin figurines to cutting - edge embossed everyday accessories, SnapFig combines advanced engineering with a commitment to high - end craftsmanship and minimalist design.

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