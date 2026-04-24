Promofect Continues Partnership with NJSPBA, Reinforcing Its Role as a Trusted Custom Apparel Provider

Promofect continues its partnership with NJSPBA, delivering consistent, high-quality custom apparel that simplifies and supports law enforcement teams at scale.

We take our NJSPBA partnership seriously. It reflects our consistent work and ability to deliver what police organizations need without added complexity.” — Eli Stiefel, CEO of Promofect

MAHWAH, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Promofect, a provider of custom apparel and promotional products , announces the continuation of its partnership with the New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association (NJSPBA), further strengthening its position as a trusted partner for law enforcement apparel programs.Through this ongoing collaboration, Promofect has supported NJSPBA members with consistent, high-quality custom apparel across departments, events, and member initiatives. The partnership reflects a shared focus on reliability, accurate fulfillment, and streamlined ordering processes.Promofect’s approach centers on making apparel programs easier to manage. With structured ordering systems, consistent sizing, and dependable turnaround times, NJSPBA members can maintain a unified look while reducing administrative effort.Customization remains a key part of the partnership. From department-specific designs to rank identifiers and event-based apparel, each order is produced with attention to detail to ensure professional and consistent results.Choosing a reputable provider of custom apparel is critical to partnerships like this. For organizations managing large-scale orders , reliability and consistency are essential to avoiding delays, errors, and unnecessary rework.As Promofect continues to support NJSPBA, the partnership highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to first responders and organizations that require dependable apparel solutions at scale.About PromofectPromofect is a Mahwah, New Jersey-based provider of custom apparel and promotional products, helping businesses, schools, and first responder organizations simplify ordering while maintaining consistent quality and turnaround.

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