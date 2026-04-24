Bonaventure Announces Construction of New Senior Living Community in Corvallis, Oregon

Bonaventure at Corvallis rendering Bonaventure Senior Living

Luxury Memory Care, Assisted Living, and Independent Living Community Expands Footprint in Oregon

CORVALLIS , OR, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bonaventure Senior Living, a premier senior living provider, has commenced construction of a new premier senior living community in Corvallis, Oregon. The state-of-the-art facility, scheduled to open potentially in late 2027, will expand Bonaventure's presence in Central Oregon and provide additional options for seniors seeking exceptional care and resort-style living.Bonaventure at Corvallis represents a new standard for retirement living, with an outstanding location, combined with amenities and services to fulfill an engaging senior lifestyle for residents. Upon completion, the community will offer 62 independent living, 62 assisted living and 27 memory care apartments. The 163,000 sq.ft. four story community is located at 2700 NW Kings Blvd. Corvallis, OR 97330."This new community represents our dedication to meeting the growing demand for high-quality senior living options in the Corvallis area,” said Chloe Gray, sales manager, Bonaventure. “The community will enrich the lives of residents, offering a richer and fuller lifestyle so many are looking for in a retirement community.”A Full Continuum of Care Under One RoofThe new Bonaventure community will offer a comprehensive range of living options designed to meet seniors where they are and adapt to their changing needs over time. The facility will feature:-Independent Living for active seniors who want to downsize while enjoying resort-style amenities and a vibrant social community-Assisted Living providing personalized support with daily activities while promoting dignity, choice, and independence-Memory Care featuring Bonaventure's innovative Life Stations approach, specifically designed for residents living with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementiaSpacious private apartments will be available in studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom floor plans, each featuring modern kitchenettes, individually controlled climate systems, emergency call systems, and home-like finishes. Many units will offer views of the stunning central Oregon landscape.Innovative Memory Care Sets Bonaventure ApartBuilding on the success of Bonaventure's existing communities, the new Corvallis facility will feature the company's revolutionary Life Stations approach to memory care. These thoughtfully designed, themed spaces engage residents in meaningful activities that stimulate memories and provide a sense of purpose throughout the day.Life Stations create familiar environments that tap into residents' long-term memories, reducing anxiety and promoting well-being through activities such as:• Artists Life Station for creative expression• Gardening Life Station connecting residents with nature• Fishing Life Station recreating peaceful outdoor experiences• Post Office Life Station offering familiar organizational tasks• Classic Ice Cream Parlor creating nostalgic social gathering spaces• And many more specialized stations designed to engage and comfortThe memory care neighborhood will also feature purpose-built design elements including spacious suites ideal for couples, unique "mock porch" entries that help residents identify their homes, secure walking paths with beautifully landscaped gardens, and private dining rooms for family gatherings.Resort-Style Amenities Enhance Daily LifeThe new community will be designed to make daily life not just easier, but genuinely enjoyable, with amenities such as:• Restaurant-style dining with chef-prepared meals• Welcoming bistro for casual dining and socializing• On-site golf simulator• Fully equipped fitness center• Library and quiet spaces• Theater room for entertainment• Full-service salon and barber shop• Activity and game rooms• Beautifully landscaped outdoor courtyards• Scheduled transportation services• Weekly housekeeping and laundry servicesStrengthening Central Oregon's Senior Living OptionsCorvallis, located in the heart of the Willamette Valley in Oregon, offers an ideal setting for senior living with its mild climate, access to outdoor recreation, strong healthcare infrastructure, and vibrant cultural scene. The addition of this new Bonaventure community will provide families throughout central western Oregon with expanded options for high-quality senior care.For more information about the new Bonaventure community coming to Corvallis, or to be added to the interest list for priority notification when the community opens, visit www.bonaventuresenior.com About Bonaventure Senior LivingBonaventure Senior Living is a Pacific Northwest-founded, family-owned provider of retirement, assisted living, and memory care communities in Oregon and Washington. With a mission rooted in quality of life, Bonaventure creates personalized care plans tailored to each resident's needs, interests, and goals. The company's communities foster meaningful connections, independence, and well-being, empowering residents to thrive. For more information, visit www.bonaventuresenior.com

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