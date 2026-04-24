Renogy Expands UK Marine Market Presence via Exclusive Partnership with SMG, UK’s Largest Marine Electronics Distributor

Renogy x SMG Partnership Renogy ShadowFlux on a Boat

Renogy partners with SMG as the exclusive UK distributor in the marine sector, expanding access to more reliable, smart, and off-grid onboard power solutions.

SMG was the natural choice to represent our brand. Their technical expertise and market insight make them the ideal partner to deliver the service and integration our customers expect.” — Tom Li, VP of European Business at Renogy

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renogy , a global provider of off-grid energy solutions , has announced an exclusive distribution partnership with SM Group (Europe) Limited (SMG), the UK’s largest marine electronics distributor, a strategic move that reinforces Renogy’s European footprint to deliver reliable, complete power systems tailored for the marine sector.The marine sector is seeing growing demand for more self-sufficient onboard power, driven by the need to reduce engine reliance and improve onboard comfort. This partnership addresses a vital market gap by pairing Renogy’s advanced off-grid energy solutions with SMG’s robust technical and distribution infrastructure."The UK marine market is undergoing a significant transition toward electrification, making it a cornerstone of Renogy’s global strategy," said Tom Li, VP of European Business at Renogy. "SMG was the natural choice to represent our brand. Their technical expertise and market insight make them the ideal partner to deliver the service and integration our customers expect."SMG will serve as the exclusive UK gateway for Renogy’s comprehensive marine portfolio , which includes solar panels, lithium batteries, DC-DC chargers, inverters, and smart power management systems. Designed as a unified solution rather than disparate "mix-and-match" parts, these solutions ensure reliable performance in demanding marine environments. Through SMG’s nationwide network, customers will have access to local stock, technical support, and training.For marine dealers, installers, and system integrators, the partnership provides a reliable supply channel supported by technical expertise, enabling more efficient system design and installation.For boat owners, the availability of integrated energy systems supports:- Reduced reliance on engine charging- Longer time spent off-grid- Quieter onboard operation- Stable power for essential equipment and appliancesRay Badminton, managing director of SMG, added: "Renogy’s innovative energy solutions are a strong addition to our portfolio. This partnership allows us to address the growing demand for smarter, more efficient onboard energy systems with a technically robust, installer-friendly range."Looking ahead, Renogy and SMG intend to deepen their collaboration through co-developed dealer engagement programs and technical seminars to support evolving market needs.About RenogyFounded in 2010 and headquartered in the United States, Renogy is a global leader in off-grid and mobile energy solutions, empowering millions of people worldwide to live independently and sustainably. From high-efficiency solar panels and lithium batteries to smart energy management systems, Renogy products power RVs, boats, marine vessels, homes, and mobile lifestyles worldwide. Renogy serves European customers with local teams in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and the Czech Republic, providing regional sales, technical, and service support. With 15 warehouses strategically located across Europe, Renogy ensures fast, reliable delivery and dedicated assistance for OEM partners and customers.

Renogy Strengthens UK Marine Market Presence with SMG

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