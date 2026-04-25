Server Market forecast to reach $192.98 Billion by 2030, according to The Business Research Company.

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The Business Research Company's Server Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The server market has seen remarkable growth recently, reflecting the expanding reliance on digital technologies and data processing in various industries. As businesses and organizations increasingly focus on cloud computing, virtualization, and AI, the demand for robust server infrastructure continues to rise. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional trends, and key factors shaping the future of the server industry.

Current Size and Growth Outlook for the Server Market

The server market has experienced strong expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $126.01 billion in 2025 to $136.98 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. This upward trend during the historical period was fueled by rising investments in enterprise IT infrastructure, heightened demand for data storage and processing capabilities, increased use of virtualization technologies, the growth of cloud computing services, and a greater need for centralized server management solutions.

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Looking ahead, the server market is expected to maintain its momentum, reaching $192.98 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.9%. This future growth is driven by the expanding adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning workloads, broader deployment of edge and cloud computing architectures, and growing demand for servers that are both energy-efficient and high-performing. Additionally, the development of hyperscale data centers and the integration of sophisticated server management software are significant contributors. Key trends shaping the forecast period include the rising use of high-density rack servers, increased interest in hyperconverged and multinode systems, a focus on sustainable, green data centers, the growth of managed and cloud hosting services, and enhanced server monitoring and management tools.

Understanding What Servers Are and Their Role

A server is essentially a computer system designed to provide resources, data, or services to other computers, known as clients, over a network. Operating continuously, servers handle multiple requests simultaneously, enabling centralized processing, storage, and distribution of information or services. This setup ensures that users and devices receive data reliably and efficiently, supporting a wide range of applications across industries.

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How Cloud Computing Adoption Fuels Server Market Growth

One of the primary factors propelling the server market is the increasing adoption of cloud computing. Cloud computing involves delivering computing resources—such as servers, storage, databases, networking, software, and analytics—over the internet to enable faster innovation, flexible resource management, and cost efficiencies. The scalability of cloud solutions allows businesses to adjust computing capacity in response to changing demand while minimizing infrastructure expenses.

Servers form the backbone of cloud computing by providing the essential computing power, storage, and networking needed to host and deliver scalable cloud services. They simplify infrastructure complexity through centralized management and virtualization, enhancing the efficiency, flexibility, and accessibility of cloud-based applications. For example, data from December 2023 by Eurostat, a Luxembourg-based government agency, showed that 45.2% of enterprises in the European Union had adopted cloud computing services. Adoption rates were particularly high among large enterprises (77.6%), followed by medium-sized (59%) and small businesses (41.7%). This widespread move towards cloud computing is a key driver of server market growth.

Regional Developments and Growth Patterns in the Server Industry

In terms of regional market share, North America held the largest portion of the server market in 2025. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period. Other important areas covered in the market analysis include South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. This regional breakdown highlights where server demand is concentrated and where future expansion is most likely to occur.

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