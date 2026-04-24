Italy Debuts at eMerge Americas With 14 Companies Showcasing AI, Healthtech, and Applied Innovation

Italian Pavilion at eMerge Americas 2026

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Italy makes its first appearance at eMerge Americas in Miami with a national delegation of 14 exhibitors organized by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA). The group reflects a broad cross-section of applied innovation, from artificial intelligence for urban and industrial operations to preventive healthcare, process automation, training technologies, sustainability solutions, and platforms for the creator economy. The Italian Pavilion is part of the expo floor at the Miami Beach Convention Center on April 23 and 24.eMerge Americas is one of the leading tech and innovation platforms in the Americas. Through a mix of conference programming, exhibition space, and year-round initiatives anchored by its flagship Florida event, it brings together global companies, startups, investors, and institutions to accelerate emerging technologies and create opportunities around capital, talent, and ideas.The 2026 edition centers on four main areas—AI and deep tech, national security, health, and finance—and is expected to draw more than 20,000 attendees, with over 60 countries represented, more than 250 speakers, and upwards of 300 exhibitors. For startups and innovation-driven companies, the event also serves as a key platform for building commercial and industrial partnerships, raising international visibility, and opening paths into overseas markets. That is especially relevant for companies looking toward both the Southern U.S. and Latin America. In that sense, Miami offers a particularly favorable environment for testing expansion opportunities across the U.S.-LATAM corridor, in an ecosystem where relationships, access, and direct interaction with decision-makers carry strategic importance.The companies in the Italian delegation present a picture of an innovation ecosystem focused on real-world applications, with a strong emphasis on AI, advanced software, and data-driven technologies. The range includes platforms for smarter city and vehicle fleet management, designed to integrate real-time data, anticipate operational issues, and optimize performance. It also includes tools for predictive marketing, the creator economy, and the digital transformation of real estate and rural assets. Alongside those are solutions for lifelong learning and workforce development, from AI-based adaptive systems to serious games built to strengthen soft skills.Health and life sciences are another major area of focus. The delegation includes technologies for rapid remote cardiac screening, breast diagnostics using microwaves instead of X-rays, and scientifically driven nutraceutical and cosmetic applications. The broader lineup also features industrial and sustainability-focused solutions, such as systems that improve the energy efficiency of legacy machinery without requiring replacement, aviation platforms built around real-time monitoring and analytics, and automated waste-sorting technologies that turn waste management into a source of operational and environmental data. Taken together, the Italian presence at eMerge Americas is broad, cross-sector, and centered on technologies that improve efficiency, prevention, automation, and decision-making across a wide range of industries.The exhibiting companies are Asymmetrica (Taranto), Bytek (Milan), BM Diagnostics (Pesaro-Urbino), Carchain (Trieste), Exo Lab Italia (Pescara), Flyon Aero (Milan), Ganiga.ai (Pisa), Hevolus (Bari), Intuos (Rome), PA360 (Lecce), Ruralis (Avellino), Tinental (Modena), UBT – Umbria Bioengineering Technologies (Perugia), and Vidoser (Catania).

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