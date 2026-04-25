Robotic and Autonomous System Market expected to expand to $71.75 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7%.

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The Business Research Company's Robotic and Autonomous System Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The robotic and autonomous system market has experienced impressive growth in recent years, driven by technological advances and expanding industrial applications. As these technologies continue to evolve, the market is poised to witness sustained expansion, fueled by innovations in artificial intelligence, connectivity, and robotics integration across various sectors. Below is an in-depth look at the market’s size, key drivers, regional dynamics, and future outlook.

Robotic and Autonomous System Market Size and Growth Projections

The market for robotic and autonomous systems is on a strong upward trajectory. It is projected to increase from $47.3 billion in 2025 to $51.32 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth seen during the previous years can largely be attributed to greater adoption of industrial automation, rising labor costs, heightened demand for manufacturing efficiency, improvements in fundamental robotic hardware, and the expansion of logistics and warehouse automation solutions.

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Looking further ahead, this market is expected to continue its rapid growth, reaching $71.76 billion by 2030 with an even slightly higher CAGR of 8.7%. This surge will be driven by the growing implementation of AI-enabled autonomous systems, increased integration of IoT-connected robots, escalating robotics demand in fields such as healthcare and agriculture, widening use of aerial drones, and advancements in intelligent control and navigation algorithms. Emerging trends during this forecast period include a rising preference for collaborative robots (cobots), an uptick in autonomous mobile robots within warehouses, greater incorporation of advanced sensing and perception technologies, expansion of service robots in healthcare and hospitality, and a strong emphasis on AI-driven control and navigation capabilities.

Understanding Robotic and Autonomous Systems Technology

Robotic and autonomous systems combine mechanical parts, sensors, software, and artificial intelligence to perform tasks with little or no human intervention. These systems can sense their surroundings, analyze data, and make decisions based on predefined logic or through adaptive learning. They operate either independently or collaboratively, adjusting to dynamic and complex environments to carry out their functions effectively.

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Automation Demand as a Significant Growth Catalyst in Robotic and Autonomous Systems

One of the primary forces propelling the robotic and autonomous system market is the increasing demand for automation. Automation involves leveraging technology to execute tasks with minimal human involvement, using machines and intelligent systems. Businesses worldwide are turning to automation to boost productivity, ensure consistency, reduce costs, and address labor shortages amid growing global competition. Robotic and autonomous systems play a critical role by delivering intelligent machines capable of environmental perception, decision-making, and executing sophisticated operations autonomously.

For example, in November 2024, the International Federation of Robotics, a Germany-based non-profit group, reported that global robot sales totaled 541,302 units in 2023, marking a 2.1% decline compared to 2022. Despite this dip, the overarching demand for automation continues to be a key driver supporting the growth of the robotic and autonomous system market.

Regional Leaders and Emerging Markets in the Robotic and Autonomous System Industry

In terms of regional dominance, North America led the robotic and autonomous system market in 2025. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing area throughout the forecast period. The market analysis spans several key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and opportunities.

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