Smart Meter Power Line Communication (PLC) Modem Market Set to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2030

Smart Meter Power Line Communication (PLC) Modem Market Report 2026_Segment Smart Meter Power Line Communication (PLC) Modem Market Drivers & Restraints 2026 Smart Meter Power Line Communication (PLC) Modem Market Report 2026__Regions

The Business Research Company's Smart Meter Power Line Communication (PLC) Modem Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Smart Meter Power Line Communication (PLC) Modem Market to Surpass $2 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Smart Grid Communication Node market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $172 billion by 2030, with Smart Meter Power Line Communication (PLC) Modem to represent around 1% of the parent market. Within the broader Electrical And Electronics industry, which is expected to be $5,611 billion by 2030, the Smart Meter Power Line Communication (PLC) Modem market is estimated to account for nearly 0.04% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Smart Meter Power Line Communication (PLC) Modem Market In 2030?

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the smart meter power line communication (PLC) modem market in 2030, valued at $1.0 billion. The market is expected to grow from $0.6 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The rapid growth can be attributed to large-scale smart grid deployment initiatives across emerging economies, increasing investments in advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) programs, strong government focus on energy efficiency and digital power distribution, rising demand for reliable and cost-effective communication technologies in utility networks, and expanding electrification and urbanization driving smart meter adoption across the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Smart Meter Power Line Communication (PLC) Modem Market In 2030?

China will be the largest country in the smart meter power line communication (PLC) modem market in 2030, valued at $0.5 billion. The market is expected to grow from $0.3 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The rapid growth can be attributed to strong domestic manufacturing capabilities in smart grid and semiconductor technologies, increasing deployment of next-generation smart meters with advanced communication capabilities, growing focus on grid modernization and automation, rising investments in hybrid PLC and RF communication networks, and continuous innovation in programmable and multi-protocol PLC modem solutions across the country.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Smart Meter Power Line Communication (PLC) Modem Market In 2030?

The smart meter power line communication (PLC) modem market is segmented by product type into narrowband power line communication modem, and broadband power line communication modem. The narrowband power line communication modem market will be the largest segment of the smart meter power line communication (PLC) modem market segmented by product type, accounting for 60% or $1 billion of the total in 2030. The narrowband power line communication modem market will be supported by its cost-effectiveness for large-scale deployments, suitability for low data rate applications, strong penetration in smart metering infrastructure, high reliability over long distances, increasing adoption in utility networks, and growing demand for stable and secure communication in energy distribution systems.

The smart meter power line communication (PLC) modem market is segmented by phase into single phase, and three phase. The single phase market will be the largest segment of the smart meter power line communication (PLC) modem market segmented by phase, accounting for 60% or $1 billion of the total in 2030. The single phase market will be supported by high adoption in residential applications, increasing smart meter installations in urban households, cost advantages in low power consumption environments, widespread deployment across developing regions, and growing electrification initiatives in rural areas.

The smart meter power line communication (PLC) modem market is segmented by communication technology into G3-power line communication, PRIME power line communication (PRIME PLC), and other communication technologies. The G3-power line communication market will be the largest segment of the smart meter power line communication (PLC) modem market segmented by communication technology, accounting for 61% or $1 billion of the total in 2030. The G3-power line communication market will be supported by its strong interoperability standards, robustness in noisy grid environments, increasing preference by utilities for standardized communication protocols, high scalability for large deployments, and growing adoption in smart grid projects globally.

The smart meter power line communication (PLC) modem market is segmented by application into residential, commercial, industrial, and utilities. The residential market will be the largest segment of the smart meter power line communication (PLC) modem market segmented by application, accounting for 54% or $1 billion of the total in 2030. The residential market will be supported by rising smart meter penetration in households, increasing focus on energy efficiency and consumption monitoring, growing demand for real-time billing and usage tracking, expanding urbanization, and government-led initiatives for smart city and digital infrastructure development.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Smart Meter Power Line Communication (PLC) Modem Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the smart meter power line communication (PLC) modem market leading up to 2030 is 10%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Smart Meter Power Line Communication (PLC) Modem Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global smart meter power line communication (PLC) modem market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape smart grid communication infrastructure and energy management systems, cost efficiency and infrastructure advantages of PLC technology, rising focus on grid modernization and energy efficiency, increasing demand for reliable and real-time energy data communication, and growing integration of renewable energy sources into intelligent power distribution networks.

Expansion Of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Deployments - The expansion of advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) deployments will become a key driver of growth in the smart meter power line communication (PLC) modem market by 2030. Utilities across developed and emerging regions are accelerating smart meter installations to improve billing accuracy, reduce energy losses and enable real-time consumption monitoring. PLC modems provide a reliable and cost-effective communication backbone by utilizing existing electrical networks, making them highly suitable for large-scale AMI rollouts. As utilities increasingly prioritize grid visibility and operational efficiency, PLC-based communication solutions are gaining strong traction. As a result, expansion of advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) deployments is anticipated to contribute to a 2.8% annual growth in the market.

Cost Efficiency And Infrastructure Advantage Of PLC Technology - The cost efficiency and infrastructure advantage of PLC technology will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the smart meter power line communication (PLC) modem market by 2030. Unlike wireless alternatives, PLC leverages existing power line networks, eliminating the need for additional communication infrastructure and significantly reducing deployment costs. This advantage is particularly critical in large-scale utility projects and cost-sensitive regions where minimizing capital expenditure is a priority. Additionally, PLC ensures stable communication in both urban and rural environments, further strengthening its adoption. Consequently, cost efficiency and infrastructure advantage of PLC technology is projected to contribute to a 2.5% annual growth in the market.

Rising Focus On Grid Modernization And Energy Efficiency - The rising focus on grid modernization and energy efficiency will serve as a key growth catalyst for the smart meter power line communication (PLC) modem market by 2030. Governments and utilities are increasingly investing in modernizing aging grid infrastructure to support renewable energy integration, demand response programs and improved grid resilience. PLC modems enable two-way communication between utilities and end users, facilitating real-time data exchange and efficient energy management. As sustainability goals and regulatory mandates drive the adoption of smart grid technologies, PLC-based communication systems become essential components of modern energy ecosystems. Therefore, this rising focus on grid modernization and energy efficiency is projected to support a 2.3% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Smart Meter Power Line Communication (PLC) Modem Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the narrowband power line communication modem market and the broadband power line communication modem market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $0.9 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing global smart meter deployments, rising investments in advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), growing need for reliable and cost-effective communication over existing power networks, and expanding adoption of smart grid technologies across utilities. This surge reflects the increasing preference for scalable, interoperable, and grid-integrated communication solutions that enable efficient data transmission, real-time monitoring, improved grid reliability, and enhanced energy management capabilities, fueling strong growth within the broader smart meter power line communication (PLC) modem market.

The narrowband power line communication modem market is projected to grow by $0.5 billion, and the broadband power line communication modem market by $0.4 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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