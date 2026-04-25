Heat Recovery Steam Generator Market 2026-2030: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company’s Heat Recovery Steam Generator Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2030 The Business Research Company’s Heat Recovery Steam Generator Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2030 The Business Research Company’s Heat Recovery Steam Generator Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2030

The Business Research Company’s Heat Recovery Steam Generator Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heat Recovery Steam Generator market to surpass $2 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Engine, Turbine, And Power Transmission Equipment market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $910 billion by 2030, with Heat Recovery Steam Generator to represent around 0.2% of the parent market. Within the broader Machinery industry, which is expected to be $5,503 billion by 2030, the Heat Recovery Steam Generator market is estimated to account for nearly 0.04% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Heat Recovery Steam Generator Market In 2030?

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the heat recovery steam generator market in 2030, valued at $0.8 billion. The market is expected to grow from $0.6 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth can be attributed to increasing investments in power generation and industrial facilities, rising adoption of energy-efficient and waste heat recovery technologies, expanding industrialization and urban infrastructure development, growing demand for sustainable and low-emission energy solutions, and supportive government policies and incentives in countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Heat Recovery Steam Generator Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the heat recovery steam generator market in 2030, valued at $0.4 billion. The market is expected to grow from $0.3 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth can be attributed to increasing government initiatives to promote energy efficiency, rising demand for combined heat and power (CHP) systems, rapid industrialization, expanding power generation capacity, adoption of advanced boiler technologies, and growing investments in sustainable and low-carbon energy solutions across sectors such as manufacturing, power plants, and petrochemicals.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Heat Recovery Steam Generator Market In 2030?

The heat recovery steam generator market is segmented by design type into modular construction, C-section construction, bundle construction, and fully assembled. The modular construction market will be the largest segment of the heat recovery steam generator market, segmented by design type, accounting for 42% or $1 billion of the total in 2030. The modular construction market will be supported by rising demand for efficient energy recovery solutions, increasing adoption in power plants and industrial facilities, the need for cost-effective and faster installation methods, advancements in modular engineering and fabrication technologies, growing emphasis on reducing carbon emissions, and supportive government regulations promoting energy efficiency and sustainable power generation.

The heat recovery steam generator market is segmented by configuration type into horizontal drum units, vertical drum units, horizontal-once through units. The horizontal drum units market will be the largest segment of the heat recovery steam generator market, segmented by configuration type, accounting for 55% or $1 billion of the total in 2030. The growth of the horizontal drum units market will be driven by increasing adoption in power generation and industrial processes, rising demand for efficient waste heat recovery solutions, advancements in high-capacity and high-efficiency HRSG technologies, expansion of combined-cycle power plants, supportive government regulations promoting energy efficiency and emission reduction, and growing awareness of sustainable and cost-effective energy solutions in industries.

The heat recovery steam generator market is segmented by output power type into 0 To 60 megawatt (MW), 60 to 100 megawatt (MW), and 100 megawatt (MW) and above. The 100 megawatt (MW) and above market will be the largest segment of the heat recovery steam generator market, segmented by output power type, accounting for 51% or $1 billion of the total in 2030. The growth of 100 megawatt (MW) and above market will be driven by increasing adoption of large-scale power generation projects, rising demand for efficient energy recovery solutions, stringent government regulations on emission reduction, growing investments in industrial and utility sectors, advancements in high-efficiency steam generator technologies, and supportive policies promoting sustainable and clean energy solutions.

The heat recovery steam generator market is segmented by application type into co-generation (Process Heating), combined cycle, and combined heat and power (CHP). The co-generation (Process Heating) market will be the largest segment of the heat recovery steam generator market, segmented by application type, accounting for 64% or $1 billion of the total in 2030. The growth of this co-generation (Process Heating) market will be driven by increasing demand for energy-efficient industrial processes, rising adoption of waste heat recovery solutions in manufacturing and power generation, government incentives and regulations promoting carbon emission reduction, advancements in high-efficiency steam generation technologies, expanding industrialization in emerging economies, and growing focus on sustainable energy solutions in industrial and commercial sectors.

The heat recovery steam generator market is segmented by end user into utility, chemicals, refineries, pulp and paper, and other end users. The utility market will be the largest segment of the heat recovery steam generator market, segmented by end user, accounting for 51% or $1 billion of the total in 2030. The growth of the utility market will be driven by increasing demand for energy-efficient power generation, rising focus on reducing industrial carbon emissions, adoption of advanced waste heat recovery technologies, expanding capacity of thermal power plants, supportive government regulations and incentives promoting energy recovery, and the growing emphasis on sustainable and cost-effective industrial operations.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Heat Recovery Steam Generator Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the heat recovery steam generator market leading up to 2030 is 5%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Heat Recovery Steam Generator Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global heat recovery steam generator market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are rising demand for energy efficiency and waste heat recovery, the expansion of combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plants, and government policies supporting clean and efficient energy technologies.

Rising Demand For Energy Efficiency And Waste Heat Recovery- The rising demand for energy efficiency and waste heat recovery is expected to become a key growth driver for the heat recovery steam generator market by 2030. The increasing need for energy efficiency across industrial and power generation sectors is a major driver for HRSG adoption. HRSG systems capture waste heat from gas turbine exhaust and convert it into steam for additional power generation, improving overall plant efficiency and reducing fuel consumption. In combined-cycle power plants, these systems can increase energy efficiency significantly, making them a critical component of modern energy infrastructure. With industries facing rising energy costs and emission regulations, demand for efficient heat recovery technologies is expanding rapidly. As a result, the rising demand for energy efficiency and waste heat recovery is anticipated to contribute approximately 2.8% annual growth to the market.

Expansion Of Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) Power Plants - The expansion of combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plants is expected to become a key growth driver for the heat recovery steam generator market by 2030. The global expansion of combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plants is a key factor driving HRSG demand. These plants rely on HRSGs to recover exhaust heat from gas turbines and generate steam for steam turbines, significantly improving overall power generation efficiency. Modern CCGT plants can achieve efficiencies exceeding 60%, making them more attractive compared to traditional thermal power plants. As countries seek cleaner and more efficient energy generation technologies, investment in CCGT plants is increasing, boosting HRSG deployment. Consequently, the expansion of combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plants capabilities is projected to contribute around 2.6% annual growth to the market.

Government Policies Supporting Clean And Efficient Energy Technologies - The government policies supporting clean and efficient energy technologies is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the heat recovery steam generator market by 2030. Government regulations and climate policies aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions are accelerating the adoption of energy-efficient technologies such as HRSG systems. Several governments offer incentives, funding programs, and regulatory frameworks that promote the deployment of high-efficiency power generation systems. Policies related to carbon reduction targets and sustainability initiatives are encouraging utilities and industries to integrate waste heat recovery systems into their energy infrastructure. These regulatory initiatives significantly strengthen the long-term growth outlook of the HRSG market. Therefore, government policies supporting clean and efficient energy technologies is projected to contribute approximately 2.1% annual growth to the market.



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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Heat Recovery Steam Generator Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the modular construction market, the c-section construction market, the bundle construction market and the fully assembled market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $0.4 billion in market value by 2030, driven by the increasing adoption of heat recovery steam generators across power generation and industrial facilities, rising demand for energy-efficient power production systems, and the growing emphasis on waste heat recovery to enhance operational efficiency. Advancements in modular engineering designs, faster installation capabilities, and cost-effective construction methods are further supporting market expansion. Additionally, expanding investments in combined cycle power plants and industrial energy optimization initiatives are accelerating the deployment of advanced heat recovery steam generator systems, contributing to strong growth within the broader energy infrastructure and power generation industry.

The modular construction market is projected to grow by $0.2 billion, the C-section construction market by $0.1 billion, the bundle construction market by $0.1 billion, and the fully assembled by $0.03 billion, over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.



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