From Mahmood to Emerging Artists: Tour Music Fest 2026 Expands Across Europe

A live performance at Tour Music Fest, part of The European Music Contest, showcasing emerging talent on stage. A musician performing live on stage at Tour Music Fest, delivering an energetic bass performance during The European Music Contest. A singer performing live at Tour Music Fest, capturing the creativity and diversity of emerging artists at the European Music Contest.

A strategic gateway for new artists, offering access to €10,000 in funding and Berklee College of Music scholarships

We act as Europe’s most rigorous filter. When an artist makes it to our finals in the Republic of San Marino, the industry knows they have been battle-tested and are ready for the global stage.” — Gianluca Musso, TMF founder and CEO

SAN MARINO, April 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artists who once performed at Tour Music Fest have gone on to win major national music awards, appear on leading TV formats and reach international stages such as the Eurovision final. Among them is Mahmood, one of Europe’s most prominent pop artists, who has won Sanremo Music Festival twice, and went on to gain international recognition with second place at the Eurovision Song Contest.

Now, Tour Music Fest (TMF) is opening its doors once again. Following a 2025 edition that involved more than 12,700 artists, featured over 75 live events and reached an audience of over 28,000 people, TMF has officially launched applications for its 2026 edition. The live audition tour will span 14 countries and more than 30 cities between August and October 2026, reaffirming its position as one of Europe’s most established platforms for emerging talent.

More than a competition, Tour Music Fest is structured as a pan European platform for talent discovery, live performance and artist development, guiding participants step by step through a merit-based pathway. At a time when emerging artists face increasing competition and limited access to professional networks, TMF provides a structured pathway from early exposure to international stages. “The digital era has made it easy to release music, but harder than ever to get noticed. We act as Europe’s most rigorous filter”, says Gianluca Musso, TMF founder and CEO. “When an artist makes it to our finals in the Republic of San Marino, the industry knows they have been battle-tested and are ready for the global stage.” Over the years, the platform has built a strong track record of identifying artists early and supporting them as they move into the professional music industry, from major TV formats such as X Factor to international stages, with more than 175,000 artists involved since its founding in 2007.

A European Tour Connecting Local Scenes with the Industry

The 2026 live auditions will take place across more than 30 cities in Europe, including major cultural hubs such as London, Berlin, Paris, Barcelona and Amsterdam, alongside additional stops across several countries. The tour connects major cultural centers with emerging local scenes, creating a live performance network that supports artist mobility across Europe. Live auditions will take place across Europe between August and October 2026.

Italy, where the festival was originally founded, remains a key focus, with an extensive tour across more than 20 cities. The selection process culminates in the European Finals in the Republic of San Marino in November 2026, where artists from across the continent perform live in front of an international jury and audience.

Direct Access to Top Level Industry Professionals

A defining element of Tour Music Fest is its direct connection to the international music industry, offering participants access to leading professionals and real-world expertise. For the 2026 edition, Kara DioGuardi, songwriter for Pink and Demi Lovato and former American Idol judge, will serve as President of the International Jury, further strengthening the platform’s industry positioning. TMF also collaborates with Berklee College of Music, whose faculty are involved in both the educational activities and the final event. Through this network, participants receive professional feedback, mentoring, and direct exposure to international industry standards. To further support artists' career development, the 2026 edition includes a €10,000 sponsorship contract for music production and promotion, international concert tours, and full-tuition scholarships for the Berklee Summer Program in Boston.

How Artists Progress Through the Program

Tour Music Fest is structured as a multistage pathway that combines live performance, evaluation and artist development across Europe. Artists move from online application and preselection to live auditions across multiple countries between August and October 2026. At each stage, participants receive direct feedback from industry professionals, allowing them to refine their performance and artistic direction. Selected artists progress through national and category-based stages before reaching the final rounds, creating a merit-based system that rewards both talent and development. The journey culminates in the European Finals in the Republic of San Marino in November 2026, where finalists perform in front of an international jury and a live audience. Beyond the competition, every participant enters an educational framework providing professional assets, including masterclasses with Berklee faculty, detailed artistic evaluation reports, and high-quality media materials from their auditions to support their future portfolios.

Who Can Apply

Applications are open to emerging artists across Europe, including singers, songwriters, musicians, bands, rappers, and DJs. The program is open to artists of all ages from six years onwards, with dedicated categories ensuring a fair and supportive environment. Artists at all stages of their development are welcome, from beginners to more experienced performers seeking professional exposure. Applications are submitted online and typically include audio or video recordings, original songs or performances, and basic artist information. All applicants go through a structured, merit-based selection process with progressive evaluation.

Application and Registration

Registrations are open from January until the end of October 2026.

Application: https://www.tourmusicfest.com/enter-now

More information: https://www.tourmusicfest.com

Background

Founded in Italy in 2007 by entrepreneur Gianluca Musso, Tour Music Fest has evolved into a pan European platform active across Western, Central and Southern Europe. Since its international expansion in 2018, TMF has combined live performances, scouting and training initiatives. Today, it connects more than 14 countries and over 40 cities each year, with its European Finals held in the Republic of San Marino.

Tour Music Fest 2026

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