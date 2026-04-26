Aerospace and Defense Additive Manufacturing Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2030

The Business Research Company’s Aerospace and Defense Additive Manufacturing Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2030 The Business Research Company’s Aerospace and Defense Additive Manufacturing Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2030 The Business Research Company’s Aerospace and Defense Additive Manufacturing Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2030

The Business Research Company’s Aerospace and Defense Additive Manufacturing Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aerospace And Defense Additive Manufacturing market to surpass $11 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Aerospace 3D Printing market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $15 billion by 2030, with Aerospace and Defense Additive Manufacturing to represent around 73% of the parent market. Within the broader Aerospace And Defense industry, which is expected to be $1,185 billion by 2030, the Aerospace and Defense Additive Manufacturing market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Aerospace and Defense Additive Manufacturing Market In 2030?

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the aerospace and defense additive manufacturing market in 2030, valued at $3.7 billion. The market is expected to grow from $1.9 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14%. The rapid growth can be attributed to increasing defense modernization initiatives, rising investments in localized aerospace manufacturing capabilities, expanding aircraft production capacity, growing focus on indigenous production of critical components, strengthening research and development in advanced materials, and increasing collaboration between governments and private aerospace firms across countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Aerospace and Defense Additive Manufacturing Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the aerospace and defense additive manufacturing market in 2030, valued at $3.2 billion. The market is expected to grow from $1.7 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14%. The rapid growth can be attributed to strong presence of leading aerospace manufacturers, increasing defense budget allocations, growing emphasis on domestic production capabilities, rising adoption of digital manufacturing ecosystems, expanding use of additive manufacturing in space programs, and continuous innovation in industrial-scale 3D printing technologies across the country.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Aerospace and Defense Additive Manufacturing Market In 2030?

The aerospace and defense additive manufacturing market is segmented by technology into direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), fused deposition modeling (FDM), continuous liquid interface production (CLIP), stereolithography (SLA), selective laser sintering (SLS), and other technologies. The direct metal laser sintering (DMLS) market will be supported by its ability to produce high-precision metal parts with complex internal geometries, increasing use in mission-critical aerospace components, improved material utilization efficiency, growing adoption in maintenance and part replacement applications, advancements in powder metallurgy techniques, and increasing demand for certified aerospace-grade components.

The aerospace and defense additive manufacturing market is segmented by material into metal, plastic, rubber, and other materials. The metal market will be the largest segment of the aerospace and defense additive manufacturing market, segmented by material, accounting for 62% or $7 billion of the total in 2030. The metal market will be supported by increasing use of high-strength alloys in structural and engine applications, rising demand for durability in extreme operating conditions, expanding utilization in space and defense systems, continuous improvements in metal powder quality, growing certification of additively manufactured parts, and increased focus on performance reliability in aerospace manufacturing.

The aerospace and defense additive manufacturing market is segmented by platform into aviation, defense, and space. The aviation market will be the largest segment of the aerospace and defense additive manufacturing market, segmented by platform, accounting for 46% or $5 billion of the total in 2030. The aviation market will be supported by increasing aircraft fleet expansion, rising need for faster component replacement cycles, growing integration of additively manufactured parts in commercial aircraft, enhanced design flexibility for aerostructures, increasing demand for cost optimization in production processes, and expanding use in fleet maintenance operations.

The aerospace and defense additive manufacturing market is segmented by application into engine component, space component, structural component, defense equipment, and other application. The engine component market will be the largest segment of the aerospace and defense additive manufacturing market, segmented by application, accounting for 41% or $4 billion of the total in 2030. The engine component market will be supported by the increasing adoption of additive manufacturing for producing lightweight and complex engine parts, rising demand for fuel-efficient and high-performance aircraft engines, growing investments in next-generation aircraft and space programs, advancements in metal 3D printing technologies, increasing focus on reducing material waste and production lead times, and expanding use of additive manufacturing for rapid prototyping and customized aerospace components.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Aerospace and Defense Additive Manufacturing Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the aerospace and defense additive manufacturing market leading up to 2030 is 15%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Aerospace and Defense Additive Manufacturing Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global aerospace and defense additive manufacturing market leading up to 2030 will be driven by rising demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft components, growing adoption in defense applications, and supply chain optimization through on-demand manufacturing.

Rising Demand For Lightweight And Fuel-Efficient Aircraft Components - The rising demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft components is expected to become a key growth driver for the aerospace and defense additive manufacturing market by 2030. One of the strongest drivers of aerospace additive manufacturing is the need for lightweight aircraft components that improve fuel efficiency and operational performance. Additive manufacturing enables the production of optimized geometries and lattice structures that significantly reduce weight while maintaining structural integrity. Lower aircraft weight directly reduces fuel consumption, carbon emissions, and operating costs. As airlines and defense programs focus on sustainability and efficiency, adoption of 3D-printed structural parts, brackets, and engine components is increasing rapidly. As a result, the rising demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft components is anticipated to contribute approximately 2.8% annual growth to the market.

Growing Adoption Of Additive Manufacturing In Defense Applications - The growing adoption of additive manufacturing in defense applications is expected to become a key growth driver for the aerospace and defense additive manufacturing market by 2030. Defense organizations are increasingly leveraging additive manufacturing for decentralized production, enabling faster deployment of mission-critical components in remote environments. The technology supports rapid equipment upgrades, customization of defense systems, and improved operational readiness. Its ability to produce parts closer to the point of use enhances logistical efficiency and reduces downtime. Consequently, growing adoption in defense applications is projected to contribute around 2.3% annual growth to the market.

Supply Chain Optimization And On-Demand Manufacturing - The supply chain optimization and on-demand manufacturing is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the aerospace and defense additive manufacturing market by 2030. Additive manufacturing enables distributed and on-demand production of aerospace parts, reducing inventory requirements and long supply chains. Aircraft manufacturers and maintenance providers can print spare components locally instead of waiting for traditional manufacturing and shipping processes. This capability significantly shortens lead times and improves aircraft maintenance turnaround. The technology is increasingly integrated into MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) operations and aerospace R&D programs, strengthening supply chain resilience across the aviation and defense sectors. Therefore, the supply chain optimization and on-demand manufacturing is projected to contribute approximately 1.9% annual growth to the market.



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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Aerospace and Defense Additive Manufacturing Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the direct metal laser sintering (DMLS) market, the fused deposition modeling (FDM) market, the continuous liquid interface production (CLIP) market, the stereolithography (SLA) market, the selective laser sintering (SLS) market, and the other technologies market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $5.3 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing demand for design flexibility in complex component manufacturing, rising adoption of digital production workflows, growing need for localized manufacturing capabilities, advancements in material science and printing precision, and expanding use in space exploration and next-generation aircraft programs. This growth reflects the shift toward agile manufacturing, reduced dependency on traditional supply chains, and faster innovation cycles within the aerospace and defense ecosystem.

The direct metal laser sintering (DMLS) market is projected to grow by $1.7 billion, the fused deposition modeling (FDM) market by $0.5 billion, the continuous liquid interface production (CLIP) market by $0.6 billion, the stereolithography (SLA) market by $0.7 billion, the selective laser sintering (SLS) market by $1.2 billion, and the other technologies market by $0.7 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.



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