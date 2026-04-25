Rare Earth Metals Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2030

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The Business Research Company's Rare Earth Metals Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Rare Earth Metals market to surpass $15 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Metal market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $5,197 billion by 2030, with Rare Earth Metals to represent around 0.3% of the parent market. Within the broader Metal And Mineral industry, which is expected to be $9,961 billion by 2030, the Rare Earth Metals market is estimated to account for nearly 0.1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Rare Earth Metals Market In 2030?

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the rare earth metals market in 2030, valued at $13 billion. The market is expected to grow from $10 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to rising demand for rare earth metals in electric vehicles and renewable energy technologies, increasing production of consumer electronics and advanced batteries, expanding investments in clean energy infrastructure, growing use of rare earth elements in high-performance magnets and semiconductors, supportive government policies for critical mineral supply chains, and increasing industrial and technological development across countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Rare Earth Metals Market In 2030?

China will be the largest country in the rare earth metals market in 2030, valued at $8 billion. The market is expected to grow from $6 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth can be attributed to strong domestic demand for rare earth elements in electronics and renewable energy technologies, expanding electric vehicle and battery production, increasing investments in advanced manufacturing and clean energy infrastructure, government policies supporting strategic mineral development, and China’s established rare earth mining, processing, and supply chain capabilities.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Rare Earth Metals Market In 2030?

The rare earth metals market is segmented by product type into light rare earth metals, heavy earth metals, and other product types. The light rare earth metals market will be the largest segment of the rare earth metals market segmented by product type, accounting for 89% or $14 billion of the total in 2030. The light rare earth metals market will be supported by the growing demand for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles and wind turbines, increasing use in consumer electronics and advanced batteries, rising adoption in renewable energy technologies, expanding applications in defense and aerospace systems, advancements in high-performance materials, and increasing global focus on clean energy and electrification technologies.

The rare earth metals market is segmented by metal type into neodymium, yttrium, dysprosium, terbium, europium, cerium, lanthanum, and other metal types. The neodymium market will be the largest segment of the rare earth metals market segmented by metal type, accounting for 42% or $6 billion of the total in 2030. The neodymium market will be supported by the growing demand for high-performance permanent magnets in electric vehicles, increasing deployment of wind turbines for renewable energy generation, rising use in consumer electronics and advanced audio devices, expanding applications in industrial motors and robotics, advancements in energy-efficient technologies, and increasing global focus on electrification and clean energy solutions.

The rare earth metals market is segmented by application into magnet, catalysts, ceramics or glass, glass polishing, metallurgy, and other applications. The magnet market will be the largest segment of the rare earth metals market segmented by application, accounting for 55% or $8 billion of the total in 2030. The magnet market will be supported by the increasing demand for permanent magnets in electric vehicles and wind turbines, growing adoption of renewable energy technologies, rising use of rare earth magnets in consumer electronics, expanding industrial automation and robotics applications, and strong demand from the automotive and electronics manufacturing sectors.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Rare Earth Metals Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the rare earth metals market leading up to 2030 is 6%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Rare Earth Metals Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global rare earth metals market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to drive demand from electric vehicles and renewable energy technologies, growing application in consumer electronics and advanced high-tech systems, strengthening government policies and strategic investments in critical minerals, expanding focus on supply chain diversification and resource security, and rising adoption in defense, aerospace, and advanced industrial applications.

Rising Demand From Electric Vehicles And Renewable Energy Technologies – The rising demand from electric vehicles and renewable energy technologies is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the rare earth metals market by 2030. Rare earth elements such as neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium, and terbium are essential in manufacturing high-performance permanent magnets used in electric vehicle motors and wind turbines. As EV adoption and renewable energy installations increase worldwide, demand for these critical materials is expected to grow significantly, strengthening the rare earth supply chain. As a result, the rising demand from electric vehicles and renewable energy technologies is anticipated to contribute approximately 2.9% annual growth to the market.

Expanding Use In Consumer Electronics And Advanced Technologies - The technological advancements and improved device capabilities are expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the rare earth metals market by 2030. Rare earth metals play a vital role in manufacturing smartphones, laptops, displays, AI processors, and other high-performance electronic devices. Elements like europium, terbium, and gadolinium enhance color displays, thermal performance, and miniaturization in modern electronics. With increasing demand for smart devices, data centers, and advanced computing technologies, the electronics industry continues to drive steady consumption of rare earth elements. Consequently, expanding use in consumer electronics and advanced technologies is projected to contribute around 2.5% annual growth to the market.

Government Policies And Strategic Investments In Critical Minerals - Government policies and strategic investments in critical minerals are expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the rare earth metals market by 2030. Many governments are implementing strategic policies and investments to secure domestic supplies of rare earth elements and reduce reliance on imports. Initiatives in the United States, Europe, and Asia aim to expand mining, refining, and recycling capabilities for critical minerals. These programs support the development of local supply chains and encourage industrial adoption of rare earth metals across sectors such as defense, renewable energy, and advanced manufacturing. Therefore, government policies and strategic investments in critical minerals are projected to contribute approximately 2.2% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Rare Earth Metals Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the light rare earth metals market, the heavy earth metals market, and the other product types market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $4.4 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising demand for rare earth elements in high-performance magnets, expanding applications in electric vehicles and renewable energy technologies, increasing utilization in advanced electronics and defense systems, ongoing investments in rare earth mining and processing capabilities, and growing focus on supply chain diversification. This surge reflects the accelerating adoption of clean energy technologies, rapid electrification of transportation, and increasing strategic importance of rare earth materials in high-tech and sustainable industrial applications, fuelling transformative growth within the broader rare earth metals industry.

The light rare earth metals market is projected to grow by $4 billion, the heavy earth metals market by $0.2 billion, and the other product types market by $0.2 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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