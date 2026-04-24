Set-Jetting Trend Drives Interest in Film-Located Luxury Travel Destinations

This 43.30m Pershing combines speed and comfort. Rate: from USD 175,000 (week).

From classics to streaming hits, travelers are increasingly inspired to visit destinations made famous on screen. Some of them can be visited by yacht.

ZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, April 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The so-called set-jetting trend has become a significant driver in luxury travel, with destinations featured in films and television series experiencing notable increases in demand. High-end hotels and iconic locations are attracting travelers eager to experience the settings they have seen on screen and connect with the atmosphere of their favorite productions.

The rise of global streaming platforms and social media has further accelerated this development, turning cinematic locations into highly desirable, real-world travel experiences. Some of these destinations can also be reached by yacht, the ones listed below have the set-jetting destinations within their usual cruising area. Including such a stop can add a distinctive highlight to a charter itinerary and is likely to resonate particularly well with Gen Z guests — even if films like The Spy Who Loved Me might first require a brief introduction.

Here are three iconic destinations where film and television have transformed locations into must-visit travel hotspots (by yacht):

Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui — The White Lotus

The hillside villas of Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui provide the backdrop for the third season of The White Lotus. With sweeping views over the Gulf of Thailand, infinity pools, and secluded tropical surroundings, the resort embodies the series’ signature blend of luxury, intrigue, and escapism. Following the show’s announcement, interest in Koh Samui and the resort has surged, reinforcing Thailand’s position as a uxury destination.

The right yacht: FOR YOUR EYES ONLY

With a crew of 10 for 10 guests, a pampered stay is guaranteed. This 30m yacht has a wide range of water sports toys for its size. Accommodation offers four staterooms; two double, a twin and single stateroom, both with Pullman berths. Available out of Phuket. Rate: from USD 78,000 /week.

St. Vincent – Pirates of the Carribean

Set-jetting in St. Vincent offers film lovers the chance to step directly into the world of Pirates of the Caribbean. The island’s rainforests, coastlines, and secluded bays provided the backdrop for key scenes, most notably Wallilabou Bay, which was transformed into the fictional Port Royal in The Curse of the Black Pearl. Today, visitors can explore remnants of the film set, including dock structures and scenic viewpoints that capture the spirit of the movie. Beyond the filming locations, St. Vincent’s untouched natural beauty adds authenticity to the experience, making it easy to imagine pirate ships appearing on the horizon.

The right yacht: CABO

This 43.30m Pershing combines speed and comfort. With her sleek, modern lines and a metallic silver hull, she offers style and elegance. Accommodating 10 guests across 5 staterooms and a versatile layout, guests can immerse in a relaxing ambiance finished with soft details and custom features. Rate: from USD 175,000 (week)

Hotel Cala di Volpe, Sardinia — The Spy Who Loved Me

Located along the Costa Smeralda, Hotel Cala di Volpe gained cinematic fame in the James Bond film The Spy Who Loved Me. Its distinctive Mediterranean architecture, marina, and timeless glamour complemented the Bond lifestyle. Decades later, the hotel remains synonymous with classic luxury and continues to attract travelers drawn by its cinematic heritage.

The right yacht: MR. T

MR.T features a chic, modern design and accommodates up to 12 guests in 4 deluxe staterooms on the lower deck as well as the Owner's suite on the main deck at full beam. The 50m MR. T also offers plenty of space on three decks including a large 25 square meter beach club on lower deck level. Rate: from EUR 205,000 / week.

Note for Editors:

Images from Warner can de downloaded here (after registration): https://press.wbd.com/na/property/white-lotus

Images of the yachts can be downloaded via this link: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/6hj2hmti6js2rcdrjaotf/AOClKVWpLeAfqRupb0e1Fsg?rlkey=8m98nqjx3mlftt398jmf40tsp&st=lgbj1km0&dl=0

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