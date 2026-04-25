Food Pathogen Testing Market to Reach USD $0.85 Billion by 2030 at 6.7% CAGR

The Business Research Company’s Food Pathogen Testing Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2030 The Business Research Company’s Food Pathogen Testing Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2030 The Business Research Company’s Food Pathogen Testing Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2030

The Business Research Company’s Food Pathogen Testing Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Food Pathogen Testing market to surpass $19 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Food Safety Testing market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $46 billion by 2030, with Food Pathogen Testing to represent around 41% of the parent market. Within the broader Healthcare Services industry, which is expected to be $11,318 billion by 2030, the Food Pathogen Testing market is estimated to account for nearly 0.2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Food Pathogen Testing Market In 2030?

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the food pathogen testing market in 2030, valued at $7 billion. The market is expected to grow from $4 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. The rapid growth can be attributed to increasing government regulations and stringent food safety standards, rising demand for safe and high-quality food products, growing adoption of advanced pathogen detection technologies in the food industry, expansion of the food processing and retail sectors, and increasing awareness among consumers about foodborne illnesses across countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Food Pathogen Testing Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the food pathogen testing market in 2030, valued at $5 billion. The market is expected to grow from $3 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to increasing consumer awareness regarding food safety and quality; rising incidences of foodborne illnesses; stringent government regulations and compliance standards for food testing; growing adoption of advanced molecular and rapid testing technologies; expanding investments by food manufacturers in safety monitoring; and a strong presence of leading food pathogen testing service providers and technology developers in the country.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Food Pathogen Testing Market In 2030?

The food pathogen testing market is segmented by type into E. coli, salmonella, listeria, and other pathogens. The salmonella market will be the largest segment of the food pathogen testing market, segmented by type, accounting for 39% or $7 billion of the total in 2030. The salmonella market growth will be driven by the increasing incidence of foodborne illnesses, rising demand for safe and high-quality food products, stringent government regulations and food safety standards, advancements in rapid and accurate pathogen detection technologies, expanding adoption of testing services by food processing and distribution companies, and growing consumer awareness about food safety and hygiene practices.

The food pathogen testing market is segmented by technology into traditional, rapid, immunoassay, PCR, and other technologies. The PCR market will be the largest segment of the food pathogen testing market, segmented by technology, accounting for 40% or $8 billion of the total in 2030. The PCR market will be supported by the increasing demand for rapid and accurate pathogen detection in food products, growing regulatory requirements for food safety and quality, rising adoption of molecular diagnostic techniques by food manufacturers, advancements in PCR technology improving sensitivity and throughput, expanding use in testing for multiple pathogens simultaneously, and supportive government initiatives promoting food safety standards.

The food pathogen testing market is segmented by application into meat and poultry, fruits and vegetables, dairy, and other applications. The meat and poultry market will be the largest segment of the food pathogen testing market, segmented by application, accounting for 44% or $8 billion of the total in 2030. The meat and poultry market will be supported by the increasing demand for safe and high-quality food products, rising incidence of foodborne illnesses, growing regulatory requirements for food safety testing, advancements in rapid pathogen detection technologies, expanding adoption of automated testing solutions in food processing, and supportive government policies and initiatives aimed at ensuring food safety and public health.

The food pathogen testing market is segmented by end user into food manufacturers, food retailers, quality control laboratories, and government agencies. The food manufacturers market will be the largest market of the food pathogen testing market, segmented by end user, accounting for 45% or $9 billion of the total in 2030. The food manufacturers market will be supported by the increasing need to ensure product safety and compliance with stringent regulatory standards, rising demand for consistent quality assurance across production processes, growing incidence of foodborne illnesses, adoption of advanced and rapid pathogen detection technologies within manufacturing facilities, expanding global food supply chains, and heightened consumer awareness regarding food safety and hygiene, which is prompting manufacturers to invest more heavily in routine and preventive testing practices.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Food Pathogen Testing Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the food pathogen testing market leading up to 2030 is 9%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Food Pathogen Testing Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global food pathogen testing market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are stringent global food safety regulations, rising incidence of foodborne illnesses and outbreaks, and technological advancements and innovation

Stringent Global Food Safety Regulations- The stringent global food safety regulations are expected to become a key growth driver for the food pathogen testing market by 2030. Governments worldwide (e.g., FSMA, EU food safety directives) are enforcing rigorous pathogen‑screening mandates for products like meat, dairy, produce, and ready‑to‑eat foods. Compliance requires frequent, validated testing, which directly increases demand for advanced pathogen detection technologies across food supply chains. This regulatory pressure accelerates market adoption as producers seek to avoid hefty fines, recalls, and export barriers. As a result, the stringent global food safety regulations are anticipated to contribute approximately 3.0% annual growth to the market.

Rising Incidence Of Foodborne Illnesses And Outbreaks- The rising incidence of foodborne illnesses and outbreaks is expected to become a key growth driver for the food pathogen testing market by 2030. Foodborne disease outbreaks continue to increase globally, elevating public health risks and financial liabilities for food companies. This trend is pushing stakeholders to adopt preventive risk management strategies, including routine screening and supply chain monitoring. Additionally, globalization of food trade and longer supply chains increase contamination risks, further strengthening the need for robust pathogen testing systems. Consequently, the rising incidence of foodborne illnesses and outbreaks is projected to contribute around 2.7% annual growth to the market.

Technological Advancements And Innovation- The technological advancements and innovation are expected to become a key growth driver for the food pathogen testing market by 2030. Rapid evolution in detection technologies, including real-time PCR, biosensors, lab-on-a-chip systems, AI analytics, and next-generation sequencing, is transforming the food pathogen testing landscape. These innovations significantly reduce turnaround times and improve detection accuracy. Furthermore, integration of blockchain-based traceability systems and digital quality management platforms is enhancing transparency and compliance across food supply chains. Therefore, the technological advancements and innovations are projected to contribute approximately 2.5% annual growth to the market.



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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Food Pathogen Testing Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the E. coli market, the Salmonella market, the listeria market, and the other pathogen markets. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $7 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing emphasis on preventive food safety systems, expansion of global food supply chains, rising adoption of digital traceability solutions, advancements in multiplex testing capabilities, and growing implementation of automated laboratory workflows across food production ecosystems. This growth reflects the accelerating focus on contamination prevention, regulatory compliance, and operational efficiency within the broader food safety landscape.

The E. coli market is projected to grow by $2 billion, the salmonella market by $3 billion, the listeria market by $1 billion, and the other pathogen markets by $1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.



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