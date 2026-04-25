Addressing the Sedentary Health Crisis: Nouhaus Unveils Restorative Massage Technology at High Point Market 2026

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- [HIGH POINT, North Carolina, April 25, 2026] — As the furniture industry converges for High Point Market 2026, Nouhaus is shifting the conversation from interior aesthetics to restorative health technology. Recognizing the growing "sedentary health crisis" among modern professionals, Nouhaus is showcasing its award-winning collection of high end massage chairs — not just as furniture, but as essential tools for postural correction, stress reduction, and physical recovery.The Science of "Life Curation": Beyond Comfort to Clinical ReliefIn an era where the home office has led to a surge in chronic back pain and postural fatigue, Nouhaus’ "Life Curation" philosophy has evolved. Each full body massage chair in the collection is a Red Dot Design Award winner, engineered to bridge the gap between professional healthcare therapy and domestic luxury."We are seeing a global shift where consumers no longer view wellness as a luxury, but as a biological necessity," says the Nouhaus Design Team. "Our presence at High Point Market this year is dedicated to proving that high-performance zero gravity massage chair technology can be integrated into the home to combat the physical toll of modern life."Restorative Engineering: The 2026 Health-Focused LineupEach model is specifically engineered to be the best office chair for back pain relief, utilizing dynamic support systems and tailored adaptability.1. Nouhaus Orbit: The Intelligent Recovery SystemThe Orbit is designed for those requiring professional-grade full body massage chair therapy.- Postural Alignment: Features Automatic Body Recognition & Adjustment to ensure massage nodes target muscle groups with surgical precision.- Total Recovery: 14 Automatic Modes specifically designed for lymphatic drainage, spinal stretching, and intense muscle recovery after long periods of inactivity.MSRP (U.S.): Starting at $7,999.99 | Exclusive Launch Offer: From $3,999.99 (Varies by color)2. Nouhaus Luna: Spinal Decompression & Nervous System RegulationThe Luna focuses on quiet, deep-tissue therapy, acting as a premier shiatsu massage chair for mental and physical recalibration.- Zero-G Decompression: The Zero Gravity Reclining (Dual Motor System) is engineered to remove gravitational pressure from the spine, promoting improved circulation and respiratory ease.- Sensory Silence: The Low Noise 3D Massage Function reduces sensory overload, making it an ideal tool for nervous system regulation and stress management.MSRP (U.S.): $5,999.99 | Exclusive Launch Offer: $2,999.993. Nouhaus Aurora: Pelvic Health & Core CirculationDesigned to mimic a human touch massage chair, the Aurora addresses the specific health risks associated with lower-body stagnation.- Pelvic Vitality: A specialized 3-level pelvis air massage targets the hips and lower back to stimulate blood flow and reduce pelvic floor tension.- Thermotherapy: As a premium heated massage chair, it utilizes targeted heat to soothe chronic inflammation and improve flexibility in the lower lumbar region.MSRP (U.S.): $3,999.99 | Exclusive Launch Offer: $2,299.994. Nouhaus Nou Campo: The Ergonomic Correction SpecialistThe Nou Campo is the perfect bridge for the "Work-from-Home" era, serving as a high-performance massage office chair heated that corrects posture while you work or rest.- Upper-Body Alignment: Automatic Shoulder Adjustment ensures the neck and shoulders stay aligned, preventing the "tech-neck" associated with modern device usage.- Lumbar Relief: Features a Waist & Hip Pressure Relief Airbag Design to combat the specific fatigue of prolonged sitting.MSRP (U.S.):$3999.99 | Exclusive Launch Offer: $2,299.99Experience the Future of Wellness at High Point MarketNouhaus invites healthcare-focused journalists, interior designers, and retail partners to experience these medical-adjacent wellness solutions firsthand.Exhibition Details:- Time: April 25, 2026 to April 29, 2026- Address: S212, Plaza Suites, 222 S. Main Street, High Point, NC 27260- Showroom: Space PS212Media & Trade Opportunities:Nouhaus is offering exclusive on-site demonstrations and interviews regarding the integration of chair massage technology into residential design. Trade partners attending High Point Market are eligible for special exhibition pricing.For full technical specifications and high-resolution media kits, visit www.nouhaus.com Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/29FE32BD-DAF9-4245-8A8C-167792AFDE4A About NouhausNouhaus is dedicated to integrating innovative technology and elegant design into daily life. Its intelligent furniture and wellness products aim to enhance modern living, helping individuals find balance and tranquility amidst urban demands.

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