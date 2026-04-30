Nominations Now Open for the 2nd Annual Alberta Tourism GRIT Awards

Celebrating Growth, Resilience, and Inspiration Across Alberta’s Tourism Industry

CALGARY, CANADA, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Tourism Industry Association of Alberta (TIAA) is proud to announce that nominations are now open for the 2nd Annual Alberta Tourism GRIT Awards. The awards celebrate the vital contributions of tourism operators, businesses, and leaders who are driving growth, resilience, and inspiration across Alberta’s visitor economy.Building on the success of its inaugural year, the GRIT Awards honour individuals and organizations that exemplify Growth, Resilience, and Inspiration in Tourism, reflecting the bold and ambitious spirit of Alberta’s Higher Ground Tourism Strategy.“Now is the perfect time to celebrate the people and businesses driving Alberta’s visitor economy forward,” said Darren Reeder. “The GRIT Awards shine a spotlight on those who are not only navigating change but leading it. Strengthening our sector and advancing Alberta’s position as a premier global destination.”RECOGNIZING EXCELLENCE ACROSS ALBERTA’S TOURISM SECTORThe Alberta Tourism GRIT Awards celebrate the trailblazers, innovators, and passionate professionals transforming Alberta into a destination of choice. From community-driven experiences to resilient operators and emerging leaders, these awards highlight the individuals and organizations shaping the future of tourism in Alberta.KEY DATESNominations Open: April 24, 2026 (Canada Tourism Week)Application Deadline: September 1, 2026 at 11:59 PM MTFinalists Announced: October, 2026Awards Presentation: November 2026 at the Tourism Economic Budget Forum & Premier’s DinnerAWARD CATEGORIESThe GRIT Awards feature three categories aligned with Alberta’s tourism priorities:Tourism Growth AwardRecognizes new tourism initiatives delivering exceptional, sustainable, and community-driven experiences.Tourism Resilience AwardHonours an organization demonstrating adaptability, innovation, and long-term sustainability through industry challenges.Tourism Inspiration AwardCelebrates a young Albertan (aged 18–30) shaping the future of tourism through leadership and passion.A full list of categories and eligibility criteria can be found at: https://tiaalberta.awardify.io JUDGING COMMITTEEAward recipients will be selected by an independent judging committee appointed by the TIAA Board of Directors. Representing expertise across tourism, business, Indigenous communities, and professional services, the committee ensures a fair, transparent, and unbiased evaluation process. Utilizing Awardify, an industry-standard platform, the process supports a confidential and rigorous review of all submissions.HOW TO NOMINATENominations are open to individuals and organizations across Alberta’s tourism industry. Submissions can be made through the official GRIT Awards platform:ALBERTA TOURISM GRIT AWARDS GALAWinners will be unveiled in November during the Tourism Economic Budget Forum & Premier’s Dinner, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders to celebrate excellence and discuss the future of Alberta’s tourism economy.-30-About the Tourism Industry Association of Alberta (TIAA)The Tourism Industry Association of Alberta (TIAA) is a not-for-profit tourism association that advocates on behalf of all segments of Alberta’s visitor economy, working to foster a competitive and sustainable business environment that generates substantial economic value for the province.Land AcknowledgementThe Tourism Industry Association of Alberta (TIAA) acknowledges that we live, work, and advocate on the traditional territories of many Indigenous Peoples across Alberta. We honour the lands of Treaties 4, 6, 7, 8, and 10, as well as the homelands of the Otipemisiwak Métis Government, including the eight Métis Settlements and 22 Métis Districts. We recognize the enduring presence and contributions of First Nations, Métis, and Inuit Peoples, and we commit to advancing a tourism industry rooted in respect, reconciliation, and collaboration.

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