Kuvings South Africa is running a Mother’s Day promotion from April 23 to May 10. Kuvings South Africa Launches Mother’s Day Promotion with Up to R1,500 Off AUTO6

SOUTH AFRICA, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kuvings South Africa is running a Mother’s Day promotion from April 23 to May 10. During the promotional period, the AUTO6 is available at a discount of R1,500 and the B1700 at R1,000 off. Customers who purchase the products also receive a complimentary 450ml or 400ml bottle.Mother’s Day is not only a time to express gratitude to family, but also a season when interest in practical and health-conscious gifts increases. In line with this, Kuvings South Africa has applied discounts to two of its popular juicers. The campaign focuses on offering products that can be used consistently for everyday health management even after the holiday.The AUTO6 features a hands-free system that automatically completes the juicing process once ingredients are added. Its slow juicing technology preserves the natural nutrients and flavors of fruits and vegetables. It also comes with a 10-year motor warranty for added reliability. In addition to juice, it can be used to prepare plant-based milk and ice cream, making it highly versatile in the kitchen.The B1700 is an entry-level cold press juicer suitable for first-time users. It offers an accessible way to experience cold press technology at a more affordable price during the promotion.A Kuvings representative said, “We hope this Mother’s Day becomes an opportunity for families to build healthy eating habits together. A daily glass of fresh juice can be a small but meaningful first step toward a healthier lifestyle.”The promotion runs until May 10, and more details can be found on the official Kuvings South Africa website ( https://kuvings.co.za/ ).👉Kuvings South Africa- Website : https://kuvings.co.za - Tel: 021 427 9185- Email: sales@kuvings.co.za

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