Demand for Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $4152.49 billion by 2030

The Business Research Company’s Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2030 The Business Research Company’s Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2030 The Business Research Company’s Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2030

The Business Research Company’s Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart City ICT infrastructure market to surpass $4,152 billion in 2030. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,807 billion by 2030, the Smart City ICT infrastructure market is estimated to account for nearly 30% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market In 2030?

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the smart city ICT infrastructure market in 2030, valued at $1,402 billion. The market is expected to grow from $568 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20%. The rapid growth can be attributed to increasing government investments in smart city development, expanding deployment of advanced ICT infrastructure such as high-speed connectivity and digital platforms, rising adoption of intelligent transportation and public service systems, rapid urbanization and infrastructure modernization, and growing focus on efficient urban management across countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the smart city ICT infrastructure market in 2030, valued at $1,137 billion. The market is expected to grow from $592 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14%. The rapid growth can be attributed to increasing federal and state investments in smart city initiatives, rising deployment of advanced communication networks such as 5G and fiber infrastructure, growing adoption of digital infrastructure solutions across energy and mobility sectors, expanding demand for resilient and sustainable urban systems, strong presence of leading technology providers, and supportive government programs promoting digital transformation.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market In 2030?

The smart city ICT infrastructure market is segmented by type into smart grid, smart building, smart water network, smart healthcare, smart education, smart security, smart transport, and other types. The smart grid market will be the largest segment of the smart city ICT infrastructure market, segmented by type, accounting for 21% or $887 billion of the total in 2030. The smart grid market will be supported by increasing investments in modernizing electricity infrastructure, growing integration of renewable energy sources into power networks, rising demand for efficient energy management and real-time monitoring, expansion of advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) and grid automation technologies, increasing urban electricity demand driven by rapid urbanization, and supportive government policies promoting sustainable and resilient energy systems in smart cities.

The smart city ICT infrastructure market is segmented by components into hardware, software, and services. The hardware market will be the largest segment of the smart city ICT infrastructure market, segmented by components, accounting for 40% or $1,678 billion of the total in 2030. The hardware market will be supported by increasing deployment of IoT sensors, surveillance cameras, and connected devices across urban infrastructure, growing investments in smart transportation and intelligent traffic management systems, rising demand for high-performance networking equipment and data centers to support real-time city operations, expanding implementation of smart lighting and energy management systems, and strong government initiatives promoting digital infrastructure development and smart city projects worldwide.

The smart city ICT infrastructure market is segmented by deployment type into on-premises, cloud-based, and hybrid solutions. The cloud-based market will be the largest segment of the smart city ICT infrastructure market, segmented by deployment type, accounting for 47% or $1,941 billion of the total in 2030. The cloud-based market will be supported by increasing adoption of scalable and cost-efficient cloud platforms by municipalities, growing demand for real-time data processing and centralized management of smart city services, rising integration of IoT devices and connected infrastructure, advancements in AI and big data analytics for urban management, expanding smart city initiatives across emerging and developed economies, and supportive government policies promoting digital transformation and connected urban ecosystems.

The smart city ICT infrastructure market is segmented by technology into internet of things, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and cloud computing. The internet of things market will be the largest segment of the smart city ICT infrastructure market segmented by technology, accounting for 35% or $1,446 billion of the total in 2030. The internet of things market will be supported by the increasing deployment of connected sensors and devices across urban infrastructure, growing demand for real-time monitoring and management of city services, rising adoption of smart transportation, energy management, and public safety systems, advancements in low-power connectivity and edge computing technologies, expanding government-led smart city initiatives, and increasing investments in digital urban infrastructure.

The smart city ICT infrastructure market is segmented by application into the communications industry, transportation industry, express industry, government, education, and other applications. The communications industry market will be the largest segment of the smart city ICT infrastructure market, segmented by application, accounting for 30% or $1,230 billion of the total in 2030. The communications market will be supported by the rapid deployment of high-speed broadband and 5G networks, increasing demand for seamless urban connectivity and data exchange, rising adoption of IoT-enabled smart city platforms, growing investments in digital infrastructure by governments and telecom operators, expansion of cloud-based communication services, and the need to support large-scale connected devices and smart urban services.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the smart city ICT infrastructure market leading up to 2030 is 16%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global smart city ICT infrastructure market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors, such as rapid urbanization and population growth, expansion of IoT, AI, and 5G connectivity, and government smart city initiatives and investments

Rapid Urbanization And Population Growth - The rapid urbanization and population growth is expected to become a key growth driver for the smart city ICT infrastructure market by 2030. Rapid urbanization is a primary catalyst for the smart city ICT infrastructure market. More than 56% of the global population already lives in cities, generating over 80% of global GDP, which increases pressure on transportation, utilities, and public services. Governments are adopting ICT platforms such as intelligent traffic management, digital governance, and smart utilities to manage urban challenges efficiently. This growing need for efficient urban infrastructure is significantly accelerating demand for smart city ICT solutions. As a result, the rapid urbanization and population growth is anticipated to contribute approximately 3.0% annual growth to the market.

Expansion Of IoT, AI, And 5G Connectivity - The expansion of IoT, AI, and 5G connectivity is expected to become a key growth driver for the smart city ICT infrastructure market by 2030. Technological advancements such as IoT sensors, artificial intelligence, and 5G networks are transforming urban infrastructure by enabling real-time monitoring and automation. The number of connected IoT devices is expected to exceed 25 billion globally by 2030, enabling advanced smart city use cases. Additionally, the rise of edge computing, digital twins, and predictive analytics is enhancing decision-making and operational efficiency in urban environments. Consequently, expansion of IoT, AI, and 5g connectivity are projected to contribute around 2.8% annual growth to the market.

Government Smart City Initiatives And Investments - The government smart city initiatives and investments are expected to become a key growth driver for the smart city ICT infrastructure market by 2030. Government-led digital transformation programs and infrastructure investments are accelerating the deployment of smart city ICT systems worldwide. National initiatives such as India’s Smart Cities Mission and similar programs in Europe, China, and the U.S. are driving demand for integrated ICT platforms in transportation, utilities, and public safety. These programs encourage public–private partnerships and increase funding for digital infrastructure, strengthening the overall smart city ecosystem. Therefore, the government smart city initiatives and investments are projected to contribute approximately 2.5% annual growth to the market.



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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Smart City ICT Infrastructure Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the smart grid market, the smart building market, the smart water network market, the smart healthcare market, the smart education market, the smart security market, the smart transport market, and other type market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $2,134 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing focus on infrastructure digitization, rising demand for sustainable urban solutions, growing emphasis on efficient resource management, expanding deployment of intelligent systems, and integration of advanced technologies across urban ecosystems.

The smart grid market is projected to grow by $426 billion, the smart building market by $280 billion, the smart water network market by $404 billion, the smart healthcare market by $281 billion, the smart education market by $176 billion, the smart security market by $209 billion, the smart transport market by $289 billion and other type market by $69 billion. over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.



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