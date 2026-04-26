Operational Technology (OT) Security Market Set to Reach $37.82 Billion by 2030

The Business Research Company’s Operational Technology (OT) Security Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2030 Operational Technology (OT) Security Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2030 Operational Technology (OT) Security Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2030

The Business Research Company’s Operational Technology (OT) Security Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Operational Technology (OT) Security market to surpass $38 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Cybersecurity market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $479 billion by 2030, with Operational Technology (OT) Security to represent around 8% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,807 billion by 2030, the Operational Technology (OT) Security market is estimated to account for nearly 0.3% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Operational Technology (OT) Security Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the operational technology (OT) security market in 2030, valued at $15 billion. The market is expected to grow from $9 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The rapid growth can be attributed to increasing cybersecurity threats targeting critical infrastructure, rising adoption of industrial automation and connected devices, growing regulatory requirements for infrastructure protection, expanding investments in smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0 initiatives, rapid digitalization of energy and utility networks, and increasing demand for advanced OT security solutions across sectors such as power, oil and gas, manufacturing, and transportation in countries including the USA and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Operational Technology (OT) Security Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the operational technology (OT) security market in 2030, valued at $14 billion. The market is expected to grow from $8 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The rapid growth can be attributed to increasing cyber threats targeting critical infrastructure, rising adoption of industrial automation and connected operational systems, strong investments in securing energy, manufacturing, and utility sectors, expanding deployment of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technologies, strict government regulations for critical infrastructure protection, and growing integration of advanced cybersecurity solutions across industrial environments.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Operational Technology (OT) Security Market In 2030?

The operational technology (OT) security market is segmented by offering into solutions and services. The solutions market will be the largest segment of the operational technology (OT) security market, segmented by offering, accounting for 66% or $25 billion of the total in 2030. The solutions market will be supported by the rising frequency of cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure and industrial control systems, increasing adoption of industrial IoT and connected devices across manufacturing and energy sectors, growing need for real-time threat detection and network monitoring in operational environments, stricter government regulations and cybersecurity compliance requirements for critical infrastructure, advancements in AI-driven threat intelligence and anomaly detection technologies, and expanding investments by organizations to secure legacy OT systems and industrial networks.

The operational technology (OT) security market is segmented by deployment mode into cloud and on-premise. The cloud market will be the largest segment of the operational technology (OT) security market, segmented by deployment mode, accounting for 51% or $19 billion of the total in 2030. The cloud market will be supported by the increasing adoption of cloud-based security platforms for industrial environments, growing need for scalable and centralized monitoring of distributed OT assets, rising cyber threats targeting critical infrastructure such as energy, manufacturing, and utilities, advancements in cloud analytics and AI-driven threat detection, expanding integration of IT and OT security frameworks, and supportive regulatory initiatives encouraging stronger cybersecurity protection for industrial systems.

The operational technology (OT) security market is segmented by organization size into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. The large enterprises market will be the largest segment of the operational technology (OT) security market, segmented by organization size, accounting for 72% or $27 billion of the total in 2030. The large enterprises market will be supported by the increasing need to protect complex industrial control systems and critical infrastructure, rising frequency of cyberattacks targeting industrial environments, growing adoption of advanced OT security platforms and network monitoring solutions, increasing regulatory compliance requirements for critical sectors such as energy and manufacturing, expanding digital transformation and Industry 4.0 initiatives, and rising investments by large organizations to strengthen cybersecurity resilience across operational networks.

The operational technology (OT) security market is segmented by industry into power and electrical, mining, transportation, manufacturing, and other industries. The manufacturing market will be the largest segment of the operational technology (OT) security market, segmented by industry, accounting for 37% or $14 billion of the total in 2030. The manufacturing market will be supported by the increasing adoption of industrial automation and connected production systems, rising risks of cyberattacks targeting industrial control systems (ICS) and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) networks, growing need to protect critical production infrastructure and intellectual property, expanding deployment of industrial internet of things (IIoT) devices across smart factories, and stricter regulatory requirements for industrial cybersecurity and operational resilience.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Operational Technology (OT) Security Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the operational technology (OT) security market leading up to 2030 is 11%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Operational Technology (OT) Security Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global operational technology (OT) security market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are rising cyberattacks on critical infrastructure, IT–OT convergence and industrial digital transformation, and increasing government regulations and compliance requirements.

Rising Cyberattacks On Critical Infrastructure - The rising cyberattacks on critical infrastructure are expected to become a key growth driver for the operational technology (OT) security market by 2030. The increasing frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks targeting industrial control systems (ICS), SCADA networks, and manufacturing environments are a primary driver for the OT security market. As industries digitize and connect operational networks to IT systems, attackers exploit vulnerabilities to disrupt production or critical services. For example, industrial sectors accounted for a significant share of ransomware attacks, forcing organizations to deploy advanced OT security solutions to protect infrastructure and maintain operational continuity. As a result, the rising cyberattacks on critical infrastructure are anticipated to contribute approximately 2.8% annual growth to the market.

IT–OT Convergence And Industrial Digital Transformation - The IT–OT convergence and industrial digital transformation are expected to become a key growth driver for the operational technology (OT) security market by 2030. The integration of information technology (IT) with operational technology is accelerating across manufacturing, energy, transportation, and utilities sectors to improve automation and operational efficiency. However, connecting legacy OT systems to enterprise networks expands the attack surface and introduces cybersecurity risks. This convergence is pushing enterprises to deploy specialized OT security platforms that provide visibility, monitoring, and threat detection across both IT and industrial environments. Consequently, IT–OT convergence and industrial digital transformation capabilities are projected to contribute around 2.4% annual growth to the market.

Increasing Government Regulations And Compliance Requirements- The increasing government regulations and compliance requirements are expected to become a key growth driver for the operational technology (OT) security market by 2030. Governments and regulatory bodies across regions are introducing stricter cybersecurity frameworks and compliance standards to protect critical infrastructure such as energy grids, transportation systems, and industrial facilities. Regulations such as NERC CIP, IEC 62443, and national cybersecurity policies are compelling organizations to invest in robust OT security solutions. Non-compliance can lead to financial penalties and operational risks, encouraging industries to strengthen their cybersecurity posture. Therefore, the increasing government regulations and compliance requirements are projected to contribute approximately 2.1% annual growth to the market.



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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Operational Technology (OT) Security Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the solutions market and the services market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $16 billion in market value by 2030, driven by the growing need for secure monitoring and protection of critical industrial infrastructure, increasing adoption of advanced cybersecurity platforms across manufacturing, energy, and utilities sectors, and rising demand for real-time threat detection and incident response capabilities.

The solutions market is projected to grow by $10 billion, and the services market by $6 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.



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