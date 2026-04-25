Bhimbetka Rock Shelters in Madhya Pradesh Highlight One of the World’s Oldest Prehistoric Art Traditions

Bhimbetka Rock Shelter A prehistoric refuge still echoing stories from thousands of years ago. Prehistoric rock painting at Bhimbetka depicting scenes of hunting A naturally formed cave that once housed India’s earliest settlers The Bhimbetka Rock Shelters, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, showcasing prehistoric cave paintings and human habitation

UNESCO World Heritage Site showcases continuous human habitation and extensive rock art spanning thousands of years

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, April 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) is highlighting the Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka, a UNESCO World Heritage Site located approximately 45 kilometers south of Bhopal, as a significant prehistoric cultural landscape reflecting early human life and artistic expression.Inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2003, Bhimbetka comprises over 700 rock shelters across the Vindhya Range, of which more than 400 contain prehistoric paintings dating back nearly 30,000 years. The site represents one of the oldest known repositories of rock art in India and among the most extensive prehistoric complexes globally.The rock shelters illustrate a wide range of subjects, including hunting scenes, communal activities, animal depictions, and ritual practices. Executed using natural pigments such as ochre, white, and green, these paintings appear in multiple layers, forming what archaeologists describe as a continuous visual record of human activity across successive periods—from the Lower Paleolithic to the early historical era.Bhimbetka is also notable for its cultural continuity, with traditions observed in nearby villages showing similarities to motifs found in the rock art, reflecting an enduring link between prehistoric and present-day communities.“Madhya Pradesh is home to some of India’s most significant heritage sites, and Bhimbetka represents an important chapter in understanding early human civilization and artistic expression,” said a spokesperson from the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board. “The state continues to promote such destinations as part of its broader heritage tourism offering.”The site forms part of a wider cultural circuit in Madhya Pradesh, alongside other UNESCO World Heritage Sites such as Sanchi and Khajuraho, and is accessible via Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal. Visitor access and site management are overseen by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), with guided interpretation services available on-site.Bhimbetka presents opportunities to further enhance visitor interpretation infrastructure in line with global heritage tourism practices, including multilingual interpretation tools and contextual visitor facilities, to support deeper engagement for international travelers.The Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka are open year-round, with October to February offering the most favorable climatic conditions for visits. The site is located approximately a 45-minute drive from Bhopal, which is well connected to major Indian cities

Bhimbetka - UNESCO World Heritage Site | Past Forward

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