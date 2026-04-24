FEMA Approves More Than $206 Million in Public Assistance Funds

DENTON, Texas – FEMA Region 6 announced $206.3 million in funding to support recovery for past disasters in Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas for Public Assistance projects.

Through Public Assistance, FEMA empowers state and local communities to recover following a major disaster, including debris removal, emergency protective measures and the repair or replacement of public infrastructure damaged by recent disasters.

This funding is part of the $1.2 billion that FEMA announced today for over 200 large Public Assistance projects nationwide. Under DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin’s leadership, FEMA is working diligently to address the backlog of funding requests. Even 68 days into the current lapse in appropriations, the longest ever in U.S. history, DHS and FEMA are delivering resources to states across the country. The lapse in appropriations has drastically depleted the Disaster Relief Fund (DRF), FEMA’s primary source of funding for responding to and supporting recovery from presidentially declared disasters.

Here are some examples of FEMA funding recently approved for projects in the Southwest.

$5.6 million to Wynne Public Schools in Wynne, Ark. to replace the contents of buildings on several campuses including libraries and IT department that were severely damaged after storms and tornadoes in 2023.

$10.1 million to the Diocese of Houma Thibodaux in Terrebonne Parish, La. to remove and replace exterior walls, roof panels and electrical/plumbing components at Vanderbilt Catholic High School, which was severely damaged during Hurricane Ida in 2021.

$6.6 million to the city of Roswell, New Mexico for repairs to the Roswell Adult Center for demolition and replacement of the community center that was damaged after a severe storm and flooding in 2024.

$45.5 million to Integris Health in Oklahoma City, Okla. and surrounding areas for emergency protective measures because of the COVID-19 pandemic, including medication, personal protective equipment and facilities to support the surge of patients starting in 2020.

$5.2 million to the Lower Colorado River Authority for repairs to the Lane City Dam in Wharton County, Texas for grading, excavating and installing stone filler and anchoring after Hurricane Harvey in 2017. About FEMA Region 6

The FEMA Region 6 office, located in Denton, Texas, partners with 68 Tribal Nations and the states of Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. Follow us at x.com/FEMARegion6 and at linkedin.com/showcase/fema-region-6/ and like us at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.