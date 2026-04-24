FEMA Approves Nearly $33 Million to Support Recovery in Puerto Rico

Guaynabo, Puerto Rico — Today, FEMA announced nearly $33 million in funding to support recovery for past disasters in Puerto Rico for Public Assistance projects. Through Public Assistance, FEMA empowers state and local communities to recover following a major disaster, including debris removal, emergency protective measures and the repair or replacement of public infrastructure damaged by recent disasters.

This funding is part of the $1.2 billion that FEMA announced today for over 200 large Public Assistance projects nationwide. Under DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin’s leadership, FEMA is working diligently to address the backlog of funding requests. Even 68 days into the current lapse in appropriations, the longest ever in U.S. history, DHS and FEMA are delivering resources across the country. The lapse in appropriations has drastically depleted the Disaster Relief Fund (DRF), FEMA’s primary source of funding for responding to and supporting recovery from Presidentially declared disasters.

Here are some FEMA projects recently approved across Puerto Rico:

$10.3 million to Cayey for permanent repairs to bridges, roads, embankments, and rural infrastructure damaged by Hurricane Fiona, restoring critical access and strengthening these assets with hazard mitigation measures.

to Cayey for permanent repairs to bridges, roads, embankments, and rural infrastructure damaged by Hurricane Fiona, restoring critical access and strengthening these assets with hazard mitigation measures. $5.1 million to repair and strengthen municipal roads in Aguada, damaged by Hurricane Maria, restoring access for people who live there and reducing future risks through hazard mitigation measures.

to repair and strengthen municipal roads in Aguada, damaged by Hurricane Maria, restoring access for people who live there and reducing future risks through hazard mitigation measures. $3.9 million to repair and strengthen the Ponce municipal government service center damaged by earthquakes, restoring its operations and reducing future risks through seismic hazard mitigation measures.

to repair and strengthen the Ponce municipal government service center damaged by earthquakes, restoring its operations and reducing future risks through seismic hazard mitigation measures. $3 million to repair and restore the Department of Agriculture’s regional office and warehouse in Caguas, damaged by Hurricane Maria, ensuring the facility returns to full operation.

FEMA will continue to work closely to support communities through recovery efforts led by the Government of Puerto Rico.