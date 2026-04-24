FEMA Approves More Than $4.4 Million to Support Recovery in the Mid-Atlantic

Philadelphia, Pa. — Today, FEMA announced over $4.4 million in funding to support recovery for past disasters in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia for Public Assistance projects. Through Public Assistance, FEMA empowers state and local communities to recover following a major disaster, including supporting debris removal, emergency protective measures and the repair or replacement of public infrastructure damaged by recent disasters.

This funding is part of the $1.2 billion that FEMA announced today for over 200 large Public Assistance projects nationwide. Under Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin’s leadership, FEMA is working diligently to address the backlog of funding requests. Even 68 days into the current lapse in appropriations, the longest ever in U.S. history, DHS and FEMA are delivering resources to states across the country. The lapse in appropriations has drastically depleted the Disaster Relief Fund (DRF), FEMA’s primary source of funding for responding to and supporting recovery from Presidentially declared disasters.

Here are some FEMA projects recently approved across the Mid-Atlantic:

$1.06 million to the Washington County Division of Engineering to repair and restore three separate sections of back road in Washington County, Md.

$1.6 million to the Brandywine Conservancy and Museum of Art in Pennsylvania for management costs related to the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

$1.79 million to the Virginia Department of Transportation to permanently repair a public access bridge along route 859 that was damaged by Hurricane Helene.

FEMA will continue to work closely with Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia to support communities through state-led recovery efforts.



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